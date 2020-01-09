A woman reports a rape every 15 minutes in India | India News

A woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on average in India in 2018, according to government data published on Thursday, underlining her sad reputation as one of the worst places in the world to be a woman.

The highly publicized rape and group murder of a woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012 took tens of thousands to the streets of India and generated demands for action from movie stars and politicians, which led to more punishments. severe and new fast track courts.

But the violence has continued unabated.

Women reported almost 34,000 rapes in 2018, barely changed since the previous year. A little over 85 percent led to charges, and 27 percent to convictions, according to the annual crime report published by the Interior Ministry.

Women's rights groups say that crimes against women are often taken less seriously and are investigated by police who lack sensitivity.

"The country is still run by men, an (prime minister) Indira Gandhi is not going to change things. Most judges are still men," said Lalitha Kumaramangalam, former head of the National Women's Commission.

"There are very few forensic laboratories in the country, and fast-track courts have very few judges," said Kumaramangalam, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The rape of a teenager in 2017 by former BJP state legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar gained national attention when the accuser attempted suicide the following year, accusing the police of inaction.

Five months before Sengar was convicted last December, the family of the accuser had to count safely after a truck crashed into the car he was in, wounding and killing two of his relatives.

A 2015 study by the Law and Policy Research Center in Bangalore found that fast-track courts were really faster, but did not handle a large volume of cases.

And a study conducted in 2016 by Partners for Law in Development in New Delhi found that they still took an average of 8.5 months per case, more than four times the recommended period.

Government statistics underestimate the number of violations, since it is still considered a taboo to report violations in some parts of India and because violations that end in murder are counted exclusively as murders.