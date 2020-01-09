A Russian missile may have shot down a plane in Iran: Ukrainian official | Iran news

Kiev, Ukraine – The top Ukrainian security official said Thursday that his passenger plane that crashed in Iran, killing 176 passengers and the crew on board, could have been shot down by a Russian-made missile.

The plane, carrying mainly Iranians and Iranians-Canadians, it crashed on Wednesday in the middle of a spiral climb between Tehran and Washington.

A team of 45 Ukrainian experts arrived in the Iranian capital to examine why the Ukrainian international plane collapsed from the sky minutes after the take-off of Imam Khomeini International Airport, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine told reporters .

One of the considerations is whether "the plane was hit by an air defense missile, including a Tor (Russian-made) cruise missile," he said.

Moscow has supplied Tehran with sophisticated weapons for decades, and Iran tested the Tor M1 missiles in 2007.

Other possible reasons include "an explosion inside the plane as a result of a terrorist attack," a collision with another flying object or the explosion of one of the engines, he said.

The Ukrainian team "intends to search the debris of a Russian air defense missile Tor," said Danilov.

Moscow-based analyst Alexey Malashenko, a respected Russian expert in the Middle East, rejected the accusation.

"I don't believe in this version, considering the madness that is happening there, it would have been the number one version from the beginning," he told Al Jazeera.

Ukrainian experts are cautious about the possible political bias of the ongoing investigation into the accident, which occurred only hours after Iran launched missiles at US military facilities in neighboring Iraq.

"Unfortunately, any official version will be subject to doubt due to the details of the investigation," Kiev-based analyst Alexey Kushch told Al Jazeera.

The disaster "is not a matter of exaggeration in social networks, sensationalism or conspiracy theories," the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a national direction.

"We must investigate all possible causes," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, shortly after Iranian authorities said the accident was caused by a fire that hit one of the aircraft's engines and caused pilots to lose control.

Shortly before Zelensky's announcement, the Ukrainian embassy in Iran removed a statement that ruled out the attacks on its website, Ukrainian media reported.

The Boeing 737-800 was last seen on the radar at 2,400 meters, according to the FlightRadar monitoring website 24 hours after Tehran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at US facilities in neighboring Iraq.

Earlier, Iran said the plane caught fire and was trying to return, but its crew did not call for help.