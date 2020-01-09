The young woman hit by a dirty ball last May during a Cubs-Astros showdown in Houston has a permanent brain injury, says the family's lawyer.

Last season, Puppies outfielder Albert Almora Jr. crashed a dirty ball in the stands, and a 2-year-old girl was hit in the head. The girl was rushed to the hospital with a skull fracture, but was expected to recover.

But new details emerged, as the family lawyer told the Houston Chronicle that the girl could suffer debilitating long-term effects.

"She (the girl) has an injury to a part of the brain and is permanent," Richard Mithoff told the Chronicle. “She remains subject to seizures and is taking medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved. "

Mithoff said the girl can continue her normal routine, but parents should pay more attention.

According to the Chronicle, the damage done to the girl is similar to that of suffering a stroke. The child's parents say other effects include "fixed spells, periods of non-response, night terrors and frequent headaches."

The ball hit the girl on the back of the head while the family was sitting along the third base line.

In December, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the 30 teams would extend the network beyond the shelters, and some teams would extend the networks to the missing poles. Some teams have already extended the networks before the announcement. Seven teams have extended networks to the fault poles, 15 teams have extended networks beyond the bench and the remaining eight teams will have extended networks well beyond the bench.

Almora, who was visibly shocked during the event, noticed the girl immediately.

"That's probably what sucked the most," Almora said, through NBC Chicago. "That's life. As soon as I hit her, the first person I looked at was her."

No legal action has been filed against the Astros, according to the Chronicle.