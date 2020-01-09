9 year old boy goes with his moms IG LIVE – Start smoking weed!

A 9-year-old boy from California is going viral, after the boy went live on his mother's IG page, and then started smoking what appeared to be marijuana.

Then the 9 year old boy started smoking as if he were an adult man. He is even doing tricks with the smoke.

Here is the video that is going viral

People from all social networks are reacting to the video, and many claim they contacted California children's services.

So what does science have to say about the harm of children who smoke pot? Well, this is what the Colorado Department of Health said:

The long-term effect of acute exposure to marijuana in children is unknown, as it has not been systematically studied. Because we still do not have the research and scientific findings to know the full effects, doctors do not fully understand the long-term effects of marijuana in children after acute exposures.

The boy's mother quickly deleted the video from his IG page. But it has been saved and reloaded on all social networks.

