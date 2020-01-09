9 year old boy goes with his moms IG LIVE – Start smoking weed!

A 9-year-old boy from California is going viral, after the boy went live on his mother's IG page, and then started smoking what appeared to be marijuana.

Then the 9 year old boy started smoking as if he were an adult man. He is even doing tricks with the smoke.

Here is the video that is going viral

People from all social networks are reacting to the video, and many claim they contacted California children's services.

