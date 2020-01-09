& # 39; The Crown & # 39; rule out cover the drama of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Wenn

After Prince Harry and his wife separated from the royal family, the producers of the Netflix series announced that they will not cover the drama surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

An executive producer in "The crown"He has ruled out covering current events such as the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to withdraw from the royal duties in the program.

After Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan markleThey announced that they will abandon most of their royal duties and work to be financially independent. Fans began to speculate on how the episode would be covered in Netflix's hit drama about British royalty.

However, executive producer Suzanne Mackie closed the conversation by saying that the drama, which currently stars Olivia Colman how Queen Elizabeth II, will only cover historical episodes in the life of the British monarch and his family.

"To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we will ever get this far today," he told the Press Association.

The current series takes place between 1964 and 1977, while the next series will take the story to the 1980s, with two more anticipated, but not yet authorized, seasons that will potentially take the story to the 21st century.

Showing bosses' decision not to focus on the present means another difficult recent episode, Prince andrewThe disastrous BBC Newsnight interview about his ties to child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will also not be covered.

However, Mackie said the dark moment for royalty "resonated" with the editorial team of "The Crown" due to the great public interest in the story.

"That was a particularly low point and it resonated in many ways, but in terms of its great public exhibition, it wasn't great," he explained.

Series three of "The Crown" is now available on Netflix.