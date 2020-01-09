& # 39; Our loved ones are no longer with us & # 39 ;: Iranians in Canada cry | News

Montreal Canada – Mohammad Nazemi struggled to find the words.

Nestled among more than 150 mourners to commemorate the victims of this week. deadly plane crash In the Iranian capital, the 25-year-old computer student said two of his friends were on the downed flight.

"I don't know, what should I say?" Nazemi told Al Jazeera at the vigil outside Concordia University in downtown Montreal on Thursday night.

"It's hard. It's hard to think that they are (people) you knew and now they're not alive anymore."

At least 63 Canadian citizens, mostly of Iranian origin, died when the flight of the Ukrainian international airline crashed in Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

Many other passengers, including several Iranians students attending Canadian universities and colleges, he also had links with Canada, local media reported.

Nazemi said two of his friends' relatives also died in the accident.

"I don't care about the reasons why this situation happened," he said, with tears in his eyes. "The only thing that matters to me is that our loved ones are no longer with us."

Zohreh Mosaferi also lost her friend, Shadi Jamshidi, in the accident.

The two women met at Tehran University in 2006, Mosaferi said, and both ended up in Canada.

"The first thing that comes to mind is that they took a life ahead of a girl," said Mosaferi, who held a large photo of Jamshidi during the commemoration.

Jamshidi "tried to enjoy every second of his life," Mosaferi told Al Jazeera.

"She wanted to live. Travel, music, try new things in her life. She was … I don't know," he said in a broken voice.

Call for research

The fatal accident occurred amid intense tensions between Iran and the United States, which killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in early January 3.

In response to the killing, Iran launched several missiles at an Iraqi military base used by US forces in Anbar province and near the US air base in Erbil.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said On Thursday, Canada had obtained intelligence information indicating that the Ukrainian plane was shot down by an Iranian land-air missile.

"This may have been involuntary," he said during a press conference in Ottawa.

Tehran had dismissed reports that an Iranian missile shot down the plane as "illogical rumors."

Trudeau asked Iran to allow Canada to help conduct a thorough and credible investigation into what happened.

The Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 176 people crashed shortly after takeoff from the main airport of the Iranian capital (Ebrahim Noroozi / AP)

He also stressed that Canada cannot assign any fault before such investigation is conducted.

"At this time, our focus is to support the suffering families across the country and provide the answers we can," he told reporters.

United Community

Several events have been organized in Canada this week to remember the victims.

"The entire Iranian community is united," said Saman Abolfathi, a member of the Iranian Student Association of the University of Concord, which organized the vigil in Montreal.

"It's hard for us. We're all shocked. We're speechless."

Abolfathi, who came to Canada last year to study psychology, told Al Jazeera that he and several of his friends are dealing with the idea that it could have been them on that flight.

"I couldn't believe it at first," said the 22-year-old.

Saman Abolfathi, a member of the Iranian Student Association of the University of Concord, was among those who attended Thursday's vigil for the victims of the deadly incident in Tehran last Wednesday (Jillian Kestler-D-Amours / Al Jazeera)

"I was reading the news and I thought, & # 39; What? Why? Why (has this happened)?"

He said he hoped that Canada could help investigate the accident and that the details of what happened would help the families of the victims cope with it.

Meanwhile, people continue to share memories of loved ones they lost.

Azadeh Jazaherpour described her friend Sara, who was also killed on the plane, as kind and cheerful.

She "could make friends in the blink of an eye," Jazaherpour said during the Montreal vigil.

"We will never forget your beautiful smile and laugh."