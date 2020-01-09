& # 39; Farcical Exercise & # 39;: foreign envoys in Kashmir in India invite | India News

Srinagar / New Delhi, India – Foreign diplomats based in Delhi visit Kashmir administered by India at the invitation of the Indian government, and cashmere and opposition leaders denounce it as a & # 39; guided tour & # 39; designed by New Delhi to show normality in the Muslim majority region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had faced criticism last October when he organized a similar tour for the far-right members of the European Parliament.

The two-day trip, which begins on Thursday, consists of more than a dozen envoys, including the United States. They are expected to assess the situation in the disputed Himalayan region, which was stripped of its special status by the Hindu nationalist government on August 5.

Interior Minister Amit Shah, a close collaborator of Modi, announced the repeal of article 370 of the constitution, which granted autonomy to Kashmir, saying it was necessary to take development to the region that has witnessed an armed rebellion for decades .

The delegation is expected to meet with locals, civil society groups, journalists, heads of local bodies, business leaders, among others.

The decision of the Modi government has been criticized once again for trying to portray normalcy in Kashmir, where the Internet remains suspended for more than five months with the highest political leadership of Kashmir, including three former chief ministers, still detained.

These people come here … they eat good food, they stay in luxury hotels … They hardly question India for their oppression in Kashmir. Rameez Ahmad Mir, a resident of Kashmir

Interestingly, local news reports suggest that Australian diplomats and several Gulf nations withdrew from the visit due to "programming,quot; reasons.

In addition, diplomats from European Union countries also abandoned the visit with reports suggesting that they wanted to communicate with their contacts in the field and visit areas that have not been included in the trip organized by the Indian government in coordination with the Ministry of Affairs Foreign, Home Affairs and Defense.

The last trip is part of the government diplomatic disclosure program after being criticized for not allowing envoys from the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom to visit Kashmir.

Sidiq Wahid, a political and academic analyst based in Kashmir, told Al Jazeera that "those delegations have no credibility."

This is the second visit of foreign delegations to Kashmir since the repeal of Article 370 on August 5 (Farooq Khan / EPA)

"The Delhi government is trying to seek legitimacy for itself. And from Kashmir's point of view, there is so little credibility for those delegations. Why do they need delegations? Why can't people come freely? The expectations of Cashmere are very few. Low. We (cashmere) are still fighting, "he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties in India are criticizing the government for not taking their own citizens, including the main political parties, to visit Kashmir and maintain a dialogue with the peoples of the region.

"Essentially, the government wants to show that everything is normal in Kashmir, which is far from being a reality," said congressional leader Manish Tewari.

The Delhi government is trying to seek legitimacy for itself. And from Kashmir's point of view, there is so little credibility for such delegations. Sidiq Wahid, Kashmir analyst

Then he added: "After the repeal of Article 370, the government assumed that the cashmere would adopt it as a popular measure and, if that is the case, why is the Internet suspended for more than five months? It is paradoxical that the government can allow Right-wing members of the EU will visit Kashmir, but will not allow Indian politicians to visit the region.

"This visit is an absurd exercise aimed at distorting reality. The situation needs political reach and for that the people of Kashmir must be incorporated," said the leader of Congress.

Violations of rights in Kashmir

Sushobha Barve of the Dialogue and Reconciliation Center said there is ambiguity about who is visiting and who is not.

This visit is an absurd exercise designed to distort reality. Manish Tiwari, leader of the Congress

"I understand that they want to tell the world that everything is fine in Kashmir. I also believe that during a congressional hearing in the United States, questions were raised about human rights violations in Kashmir," Barve told Al Jazeera.

Human rights activists have criticized India for human rights violations in Kashmir (File: Dar Yasin /AP Photo)

"A resolution by the United States Congress on Kashmir is expected in the short term, so the Indian government is trying to communicate with them and maintain how the repeal of a special status has restored normality in Kashmir."

Bavre was part of a delegation of the & # 39; Group of Concerned Citizens & # 39; (CCG), which had visited Kashmir twice since August 5. The first visit was organized in September when its leader Yashwant Sinha was not allowed to leave Srinagar, the regional capital, and was deported to New Delhi on the same day.

Former bureaucrat Wajahat Habibullah, who was also part of the GCC delegation, wondered about the need for a guided tour and said people should have unrestricted access to Kashmir.

"People should be able to go without restrictions. What is the need for a guided tour unless the goal is to spread propaganda?" Habibullah, who served as the main bureaucrat in Kashmir in the 1990s, asked.

BJP defends trip

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remained motionless in the face of such criticism and claimed that reservations about the visit of diplomats were the product of a frustrated mind.

A delegation of 27 politicians, including right-wing parliamentarians from France and the United Kingdom, visited Kashmir last October. (File: Farooq Khan / EPA)

"The opposition is the one that began to spread doubts in the international media about how human rights are violated and how everything is wrong in Kashmir. The opposition said that this is murder of democracy, murder of minority rights, if that is the case why not? There are no people in Kashmir protesting, "said BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal.

The opposition is the one that began to spread doubts in the international media about how human rights are violated and how everything is wrong in Kashmir. Sudhanshu Mittal, BJP leader

Then he added that the idea is to show the international community how everything is fine in Kashmir and explain to them why such measures were taken in the first place.

"With regard to the Internet blackout, it is a preventive measure not to give people who are fishing in troubled waters an opportunity to disturb the peace," Mittal told Al Jazeera.

In Kashmir, this visit means little to the people of the region. Rameez Ahmad Mir, a 33-year-old engineer, said he has no hope of anything concrete coming out of this visit.

"These people come here as the last delegation in Europe, eat good food, stay in luxury hotels and enjoy the joyful walks in the lakes. They hardly question India for its oppression in Kashmir. Therefore, we have no hope Let them speak for us.

"If India had been a true democracy, it would have given access to international human rights groups and foreign journalists," Ahmad told Al Jazeera.