& # 39; American Horror Story & # 39; get the renovation of three seasons

FX Network made the announcement about the extension from season 11 to season 13 for the successful anthology series during the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association on January 9.

The hit TV anthology series "American horror story"It is expected to continue for at least three more seasons.

The FX network bosses announced the news during the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association on Thursday, January 9, revealing that the franchise, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, has been extended by the 11th seasons, 12 and 13

<br />

In a statement, the president of FX Networks, John Landgraf, called Murphy and Falchuk, "the undisputed masters of horror television, having created the limited anthology series with American Horror Story and maintaining its success for almost a decade as the best rated FX series. "