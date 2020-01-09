2020 Olympics: Callum Hawkins returns to basics before Tokyo | News of the Olympic Games

%MINIFYHTML9ba018d612fbbef730a73a23577c0c309% %MINIFYHTML9ba018d612fbbef730a73a23577c0c3010%





Callum Hawkins is preparing for Tokyo 2020 training in his shed

%MINIFYHTML9ba018d612fbbef730a73a23577c0c3011% %MINIFYHTML9ba018d612fbbef730a73a23577c0c3012%

Elite athletes spend years tuning their bodies in preparation for the Olympic Games with elaborate training and diet plans.

But sometimes it's better to get back to basics. Training in your garden shed with basic heaters.

That's according to the Scottish marathon runner Callum Hawkins, who is doing everything possible to prepare his body for the hot and humid conditions in Japan this summer.

"We had a couple of bad winters where it was sometimes too cold to go out and get good quality sessions," Hawkins said. Sky sports news.

"So we thought we would put a shed with a treadmill to help me train. We did a little bit in the heat chamber and thought we could replicate it."

Warm weather is expected to be a great topic of conversation in Tokyo, where temperatures regularly reach 35 degrees Celsius and humidity reaches 80 percent in summer.

The Olympic marathon and race events have already moved more than 500 miles north of Tokyo to Sapporo to reduce the impact of heat on athletes.

Regardless of the location, Elderslie's 27-year-old is planning all eventualities.

Hawkins is confident that he can deal with the heat in Tokyo

"Looking at the history of Sapporo's weather, I don't think it makes much difference. It has been similar to Tokyo. I just have to get out, I'll be at the starting line and give it to you. 100 percent," he said.

"It can be quite monotonous in the shed and the paralyzing heat can be quite hard. But it's about overcoming it and that's what makes the champions."

Hawkins hopes to become a champion in Tokyo, improving in the ninth place he achieved in his debut at the Rio 2016 Games.

Since then, he has approached a podium on more than one occasion.

He finished fourth at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London and just a few months ago at the World Championship in Doha, he lost a medal for only six seconds.

"I still talk to myself if I could have done more or not taught myself a little more," he said. "But it's about passion, it's about moving on, it's about Tokyo from here on out."

"I try not to let myself get depressed and try not to let me get discouraged, but I think I'm a little disappointed and I will never get over it unless I win a medal in Tokyo."

Despite missing a medal, Hawkins' performance in extreme heat and humidity in Doha last October is even more remarkable.

What keeps him motivated for the Olympic Games, he says, is the fact that he is no stranger to the impact of heat exhaustion on a resistance runner.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia, Hawkins led the race until severe dehydration caused him to collapse with just two kilometers to go.

Hawkins received assistance after collapsing during the 2018 Commonwealth Games

"A lot of people thought maybe they wouldn't come back, but I knew they would. I've come back from the worst," he said.

"I feel very experienced. I have had both scenarios: one in which it went wrong and another in which it went well, so I managed enough to make sure that I will be in the best conditions I can in the day."

"I think getting a medal is definitely up to par. With the conditions and the fact that it is a championship marathon, everything is at stake."

With Sir Mo Farah returning to the track instead of running the marathon in Tokyo, the chances of the GB team to get a medal in the men's race now fall to Hawkins and leave nothing to chance.