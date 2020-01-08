Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott seem to be involved in social networks and fans get scared!

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel fans are convinced that the two are ready to take the next step in their relationship. The reason is that they have been sharing ambiguous messages on social networks about their future with each other.

Now, the question in everyone's mind is whether they are really engaged or not!

The couple was at several of the Golden Globes parties and seemed to have a lot of fun!

At one of the parties, the actress and her date posed together for a series of photos.

One of the photos showed the couple in a green posing sweetly for the photos and in the caption, Zooey wrote: "One more with my only graduation date @mrsilverscott ❤️".

In fact, the photo looked like a graduation photo!

But then, the man's response to the publication came and that was what began to convince people that they were engaged.

"Can I have this … and all future dances?" He asked in the comments section and it really sounds like a proposal, doesn't it?

As you can imagine, many followers thought the same thing and were scared under the post, writing things like: ‘@mrsilverscott sounds like a proposal, idk … 🤔. ‘/‘ @Zooeydeschanel did you just get engaged? ’/‘ @Mrsilverscott is it a proposal? ’/‘ @Mrsilverscott Marry her! STAT! 💍 ’

And that was not the end of their interaction! In fact, what Zooey said next only added to the wild speculation that the couple had just engaged in social media!

& # 39; Yes! I can't wait. You're my favorite dance partner, "she said, apparently accepting the marriage proposal from her star boyfriend of Property Brothers.



