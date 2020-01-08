Zoe Kravitz talks about her story with Nicole Kidman: she admits that she perceived her as a "grumpy,quot; teenager

In her interview for Elle magazine, Zoe Kravitz talked about learning a lot from her fellow Big Little Lies cast, Nicole Kidman in particular! Apparently, the most experienced actress has been very protective of Zoe since she was a teenager!

‘I learned a lot from my Big Little Lies family. As much as everyone would like us to be optimistic and competitive, we all get along very well, "the star shared with the publication.

However, as you know, there is someone with whom she has a more personal history, rather than just a professional relationship.

Nicole Kidman and Zoe have known each other since she was a teenager due to the fact that the older actress dated her father, Lenny Kravitz, for about a year or less in the early 2000s after breaking up with Tom Cruise.

"I was a grumpy teenager with her," Zoe said, remembering the moment when Nicole almost became her stepmother.

Obviously, as he grew and matured, things have also changed and now he has a completely different relationship with Nicole Kidman.

At the same time, since they met so many years ago, the Bombshell actress previously admitted that she has begun to feel protective, like an older sister towards her. She is carving her own path with confidence and grace. She is having a great time now, but it will only get bigger. She is a triple threat because she can dance, sing and act. She is deeply feminine and always smells really good. "

It really seems that the two women have a great relationship that includes a lot of mutual support and admiration.



