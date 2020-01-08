Zion Williamson participates in the first full practice of the New Orleans Pelicans since surgery | NBA News

New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson participated in practice 5-on-5 exercises on Tuesday for the first time since he underwent right knee surgery on October 21.

Williamson, the first pick in the draft, will also have a minute restriction once he is authorized to play in the games. Initially, he will not play in consecutive contests either.

"It's not worth betting on trying to make this something that isn't now," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters.

"We want to make sure everything is in place and we will take our time. Obviously, he is not going out and being a 30-minute player per game. It will be a slow process to achieve. The minutes everyone wants to see."

The date of Williamson's debut in the NBA remains unknown. "We hope it will be soon," Gentry said.

The plan requires Williamson to participate in more complete practices before he is ready to begin. That will not be an easy task with the team about to start a four-game stretch in six days, with the last three on the road.

Gentry is also concerned about the level of expectation, particularly for a 19-year-old who will have missed about half of the season.

"We have glimpsed what we think it could be in the preseason, but obviously the regular season is very different," Gentry said. "He will be a very good player. No matter the weather, but we know that that will happen. As coaches, administrators, fans, we just have to be a little patient. It's nothing that will happen overnight."















4:10



Zion Williamson will have a big impact on the NBA and his return will boost the performance of all his pelicans' teammates, says analyst Caron Butler



Williamson shot 71.4 percent while averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in four preseason games.

He reported knee pain to the club and was diagnosed with a torn lateral meniscus. The initial calendar for his return was six to eight weeks.

New Orleans is 12-25 this season, but lately it has played well with six wins in the last nine games.

