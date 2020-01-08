Youth Olympic Games: Russian ice skater seriously injured during ceremony rehearsals | News of the Olympic Games





The accident occurred at the Vaudoise Arena where the opening ceremony will take place.

An ice skater has suffered life-threatening injuries after a fall during rehearsals of the opening ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne.

The 35-year-old Russian skater, who has not been identified, suffered the injury Tuesday night after he reportedly fell five meters on the ice rink at Vaudoise Aréna in Malley.

The skater had been suspended on the ice by a motorized pulley system when the accident occurred. She was evacuated to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

The Youth Olympic Games will begin in Lausanne this week

In a statement, a local police spokesman said the skater had lost her balance and that the mechanical failure was not to blame.

As the public prosecutor opened a criminal investigation, the police spokesman could not determine whether the skater was wearing a safety harness at that time.

The opening ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games is scheduled for Thursday night in the same arena. It will be the starting point for 14 days of competition.