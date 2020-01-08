Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

Iran "seems to be standing,quot;
After the country launched 22 missiles at US air bases, Iran said it was done with "proportional measures,quot; in response to the assassination of Major General Qassim Suleimani.
President Trump, addressing the United States, said: "Iran seems to be retiring, which is a good thing for all interested parties and something very good for the world." He announced sanctions and promised not to allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, but otherwise avoided new threats.
The death of Americans in the attack was not reported, which caused speculation that Iran may have calibrated an attack that prevented a total war. Even so, it is expected that Tehran's power forces are not over yet.
Details: Iran attacked an air base in western Iraq that Trump visited in 2018, and another base near Erbil in the north. This is what we know about them.
Mood in Washington: There was a collective exhalation in the Trump administration's national security apparatus, and officials said they believed things had been contained, for now. In Congress, President Nancy Pelosi plans to hold a vote on Thursday to demand that Trump suspend all military action against Iran within 30 days unless approved by Congress.
What caused a fatal accident near Tehran?
The circumstances of the accident of a Ukraine International Airlines flight from Tehran which killed the 176 people on board remained murky.
Experts said that so far the details indicated that the plane could have been attacked. Investigators should have that scenario "at the top of their agenda," said a former senior transportation security officer in the US. UU.
The president of Ukraine ordered an investigation into the accident. Iranian officials said they would work with Ukraine on the investigation, but that they would not deliver the black boxes to US investigators or Boeing.
Details: The plane, a 737-800 (different from Model 737 Max, which has had two major accidents), left at 6:12 am and the automatic transmission of flight data ceased abruptly two or three minutes later, although it remained in the air a few more minutes, a scenario that experts They say it is extremely rare, even in a catastrophic accident.
The victims: The breakdown of the nationalities of the victims was different: Iran's count included 147 Iranians and two Canadians, while Ukraine said there were 82 Iranians and 63 Canadians. That may be because some passengers had dual citizenship.
Carlos Ghosn comes forward
The former Nissan executive He spoke publicly for the first time since his escape from Japan, where he faces an arrest warrant, portraying himself as the victim of a manipulated justice system and a corporate coup by unfair subordinates.
Ghosn said he faced a "character murder,quot; and a "political persecution,quot; after his arrest in late 2018 on charges of financial irregularities. He accused Nissan of working with prosecutors because the company was motivated by declining performance and wanted to avoid a merger with Renault. Japanese officials deny their claims of a conspiracy.
Ghosn, who is a citizen of France, Brazil and Lebanon, said he was happy to stay in Lebanon. In recent days, French officials have tightened their stance on him, saying he should face justice in a court of law.
Details: On Wednesday, Mr. Ghosn went to a conference room for journalists, showing documents intended to prove his theory about the collaboration between his former employer and the authorities. There was a problem: the text was too small for anyone in the room to read.
"Armageddon is here,quot;
We asked our readers to describe the ways in which they have dealt with one of Australia's worst fire seasons, which destroyed an area larger than Denmark and killed at least 24 people.
We heard some who said they fled to the beach, ready to jump into the water at any time. Some sought refuge in the camps or escaped when the fire shot towards them. Others stayed, cleaning their houses.
Mary Frost, in Darwin, described spending a night worried that she would suffocate. "We survived New Year's Eve in Mallacoota sitting in a small boat," he said. "There were four of us and my sister's beautiful Dalmatian puppy, and we were afraid for our lives."
Disinformation: News Corp of Rupert Murdoch, the largest media company in Australia, was It was found that it was part of a wave of false claims about fires, exaggerating the role of the arson.
A Chinese lake that is a communist retreat
In 1921, Mao Zedong and a small group of revolutionaries held the first congress of the Chinese Communist Party in a boat in the middle of Lake Nanhu, after police chased them from Shanghai. Since then, the The lake has been a staple of communist tradition.
And in the era of the strong men of President Xi Jinping, it has become a sacred place to declare love for the party and Mr. Xi, and even to find an emotional impulse. "It's like a faith," said Liu Yunlai, a 20-year-old university student who visits the lake. “Others believe in Buddhism or Taoism. We believe in communism. "
This is what is happening most.
Puerto Rico: Energy losses after an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 have affected two thirds of the population of the island, and thousands of people slept outside for fear of new tremors. Workers were urged to stay home on Wednesday.
Royal family: Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said they would "step back as,quot; elder "members of the royal family,quot; and divide their time between Britain and the United States.
Tik Tok: The popular video application had vulnerabilities that would have allowed hackers to manipulate user data and reveal personal information, researchers said today. TikTok said he solved the problems last month.
Crater: A major meteorite impact that occurred approximately 800,000 years ago has baffled researchers for years. But now, indications of a crater found beneath a volcanic plateau in Laos They have provided some important clues.
Judgment of political judgment: Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, said he planned to move forward with President Trump's trial without committing to call witnesses or hear new evidence, establishing another divisive procedure.
Snapshot: Above, a sepia with three-dimensional glasses, part of the researchers' attempts to evaluate the depth perception of the animals. Cephalopods, unlike their cousins of squid and octopus, It can be seen in three dimensions, according to research published on Wednesday.
And now for the backstory in …
Reporting the accident in Iran
When news was heard that a Ukrainian plane had fallen after taking off from Tehran, journalists and editors from all over the world took action, including our increasingly sophisticated visual research team.
The plane crashed a little after 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday (shortly before 10 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday). Malachy Browne, a senior producer who previously investigated the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and the shooting in Las Vegas, was at his home in New York, where he quickly got to work.
On Flightradar24, which tracks the planes by their radio signals, examined recent flights from Tehran. One had stopped transmitting near the international airport of Tehran, over the nearby town of Parand. On social media, he quickly began to examine the accounts of what had happened.
A native of Iran on Malachy's team, Nilo Tabrizy, spoke with an Instagram user who had posted images of the remains. Other accounts and witness videos It also helped our team determine that the plane was on fire with wings attached as it descended rapidly.
And by mapping the photos and analyzing the structural damage and splashing blood on the ground, the team confirmed that the plane was returning to the airport when it crashed, crucial information in the story still in development of what happened.
Now they are mapping where the debris fell and working with our reporter James Glanz and other aviation experts to analyze the clues.
When Nilo called his relatives in Iran to control them, they told him not to be so "western." "Don't worry!" They told him. After all, they had lived through the Iran-Iraq war.
