Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

Iran "seems to be standing,quot;

After the country launched 22 missiles at US air bases, Iran said it was done with "proportional measures,quot; in response to the assassination of Major General Qassim Suleimani.

President Trump, addressing the United States, said: "Iran seems to be retiring, which is a good thing for all interested parties and something very good for the world." He announced sanctions and promised not to allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, but otherwise avoided new threats.

The death of Americans in the attack was not reported, which caused speculation that Iran may have calibrated an attack that prevented a total war. Even so, it is expected that Tehran's power forces are not over yet.

Details: Iran attacked an air base in western Iraq that Trump visited in 2018, and another base near Erbil in the north. This is what we know about them.