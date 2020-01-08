YG stole more than $ 400k in jewelry!

The West Coast rapper, YG, claims that jewelry worth $ 400,000 was stolen from his hotel room.

According to TMZ, the rapper did not report the lack of his articles during his stay at The London Hotel until almost a week after the robbery.

The breaking news media says they were told that rapper "Suu Whoop,quot; placed a briefcase containing high-priced pieces that had been placed on top of a safe sometime between 11 p.m. in NYE and 11 a.m. The next morning. YG told police he noticed the valuables lost on January 1.

