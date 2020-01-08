YG stole more than $ 400k in jewelry!

The West Coast rapper, YG, claims that jewelry worth $ 400,000 was stolen from his hotel room.

According to TMZ, the rapper did not report the lack of his articles during his stay at The London Hotel until almost a week after the robbery.

The breaking news media says they were told that rapper "Suu Whoop,quot; placed a briefcase containing high-priced pieces that had been placed on top of a safe sometime between 11 p.m. in NYE and 11 a.m. The next morning. YG told police he noticed the valuables lost on January 1.

Detectives tell them that they are reviewing the hotel's surveillance images to see if it will help them determine exactly what happened to YG's missing jewelry.

Currently they have no suspects.

Last week, YG began the new year by apologizing to the LGBTQ community for any previous offense caused on their behalf.

"I have been struck that my old views on life were ignorant. I apologize to the LGBTQ community forever as if I were anything but respectful and acceptable. Live. Love. Already Life. Gang," he tweeted.