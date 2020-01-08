Workers' organizations can counteract labor abuse in the Global South | Asia

Since 2010, the world has witnessed a marked change in efforts to combat labor exploitation. As consumers become more aware of labor abuse, international companies have been forced to examine labor practices not only in their offices and outlets, but also in the various factories involved in manufacturing their products.

In accordance with laws such as the United Kingdom Modern Slavery Act of 2015 and the California Supply Chain Transparency Act of 2010, multinational retailers such as Walmartand global brands like Zara, Gap, H,amp;M Y C and A they have recently published modern slavery statements that express a commitment to address forced labor.

These laws focus on increasing the transparency of the production process, which involves numerous levels of outsourcing, often on all continents. – A widespread practice that guarantees low manufacturing costs. To comply with the new regulations, many companies have established new corporate divisions for responsible sourcing and global sustainability, promising to investigate, audit, monitor, educate and reduce the incidence of forced labor and human trafficking in the different factories with which participate

But there is a problem. While the new laws require companies to disclose their efforts to address forced laboryouIn their supply chains, they have limited provisions for compliance and enforcement. In addition, this model neglects a large part of the global workforce, such as workers who produce goods for the Global South or workers in the service and care sector who are not considered members of the global commodity chains.

Consumer boycotts, whichh focus in global supply chains, they are also problematic. They have caused some companies to suddenly withdraw their manufacturing contracts with certain factories, or in certain countries altogether, leaving workers in front of a sterile labor landscape.

Take Myanmar as an example; A country of fundamental origin for migrant workers in the manufacturing sector both in the country and abroad. Global North brands have trained factories that employ Myanmar workers on responsible business practices and have conducted audits to detect labor abuse, however, workers still have limited ways to search remediation when your rights are violated.

Only workers whose conditions stand out for their proximity to privileged consumer markets are understood by approaches such as exploited workers that deserve attention, and power remains in the hands of these few actors to stop abuse.

In Myanmar, the EU is considering remove business preferences in light of human rights abuses in the states of Rakhine, Kachin and Shan and the treatment of Rohingya refugees, which could have the side effect of job loss for hundreds of thousands of migrant women working in the industry of clothing.

These approaches to the supply chain, although ineffective in resolving the roots of labor exploitation, have become so ubiquitous that they have directed global attention to focus almost exclusively on the abuse that occurs in export-oriented sectors. This can cause citizens, organizations and policy makers concerned with the Global North to overlook the systemic exploitation that occurs among workers in the service sector: domestic workers and sex workers, in particular, often fall behind.

These are industries that need consideration in all approaches to end forced labor because they employ mainly women facing global inequality, poverty, lack of labor protection and criminalization during migration Y job.

Domestic workers, in particular, face some of the greatest risks of coercion and exploitation due to isolation of their workplaces and historical devaluation of care work. For migrant domestic workers in Myanmar, the experience of labor abuse has been so severe that the government banned migration abroad for domestic work in 2014, a restriction that was only further entrenched vulnerabilities for migrant workers, even a lack of legal protection and access to social services.

A critical shortcoming of supply chain approaches is that they highlight corporate intentions while obscuring the importance of developing the power of workers to counteract these forces.

The efforts directed by the workers, instead of those directed by the companies or the consumers, change the approach to the ideas, needs and collective actions of the workers themselves. Establishing more equitable negotiation channels between workers and employers, including the global brands that buy them, would give workers a voice to define the most pressing problems and the most appropriate solutions.

Organization of workers, both through and to the side. unions, is essential to achieve freedom of association and collective bargaining. Workers' organization strategies reformulate the relations of power and authority and reduce the risk of exploitation. Their successes show that the problems that exist within a supply chain, especially with regard to exploitation and accountability, would be better addressed if we give more power to workers rather than to governments, corporations and consumers.

A recent policy report by Asia Floor Wage Alliance and Global Labor Justice also stressed the importance of a global approach to gender violence to monitor labor abuse in global supply chains. Citing widespread sexual harassment, gender violence and coercion against factory workers in Walmart, H,amp;MY GapIn global supply chains, his analysis illustrates how patriarchal management regimes subject women to systematic exploitation. The report points to an important gap between corporate transparency objectives and their realities for workers in the Global South.

The tendency to exclude the organization of workers as an approach to combat exploitation is not due to the lack of effective models. Last fall, thousands of Myanmar garment workers across the country continued Strike in almost a dozen factories that require provisions for vacations, vacations and overtime pay as stipulated by Myanmar's labor laws. Many of these labor struggles are on going As factories have been reluctant to meet the demands of workers. In September, a thousand workers participated in an organized sit-in in a Chinese-owned factory that produced clothes for Zara and Holly & Whyte. The strike ended when employers agreed to the strikers& # 39; demands. However, seven labor activists still face government charges for illegal assembly.

In another case, the International Labor Organization and Three Good Spoons, a social enterprise, have presented a series of Workshops They train Myanmar domestic workers in skills ranging from cooking, cleaning and operating household equipment, to self-defense and legal awareness. By emphasizing that domestic work is a skilled job, training has cultivated an informal network for promotion and empowerment led by domestic workers.

Global supply chain initiatives that do not include worker-led empowerment and organization are inevitably limited in their scope and ability to achieve permanent and comprehensive solutions to the widespread scourge of coercion and labor abuse. Prioritizing investment in the ability of workers to organize collectively to combat exploitation is essential to ensure social and economic justice that leaves no one behind.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.