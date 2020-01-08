Wilfred Ndidi: Leicester midfielder may need injury surgery | Soccer news





Wilfred Ndidi is ready for a brief spell on the sidelines

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi may need surgery and may be out for up to a month with an unspecified injury.

The Nigeria international was ruled out of the semifinal of the Carabao Cup of the Foxes with Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Chief Brendan Rodgers revealed that Ndidi suffered a training injury, although he did not specify what, on Tuesday and may face an operation.

Before the game, Rodgers said: "Wilf was hit in training yesterday, which unfortunately means he may need a mild operation tomorrow."

"That will take him out for a few weeks, but it's not too serious, so hopefully, before February, he'll be fit and ready to go again."

If Ndidi is lost the rest of the month, he will be out of five Leicester games, including his semifinals round at Villa on January 28.