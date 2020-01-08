Wiley drags Stormzy's mother into a fight with the threat of damaging Diss's new track

Instagram

After being qualified as & # 39; crackhead c ** t & # 39; by the creator of hits & # 39; Vossi Bop & # 39; in the middle of his conflict, the rapper & # 39; Heatwave & # 39; launches a response by launching a more personal track as a continuation of & # 39; Eediyat Skengman & # 39 ;.

British grime star Wiley has intensified his fief with Stormzy threatening to attack his rival rap's mother on a new diss track.

The couple started fighting after Wiley criticized Stormzy for working with Ed Sheeran, and put their hostilities in music, with the creator of hits "Vossi Bop" marking the pioneer of the grime a "crackhead c ** t" in the new release "Disapitated"

That song was a response to the rapper's disd "Wearing My Rolex," "Eediyat Skengman," which Wiley has followed with a second, even more personal song, "Eediyat Skengman 2."

"If I see your mother in the Croydon market / I'm going to tear that fabric (wig) from her head, dead," he says in the letter, while in another verse he boasts of having done, "he did more for you than your father has ", referring to the fact that Stormzy's father was absent during his childhood.

The rapper also states that Stormzy and his mother Abigail "owe me a lump sum," although he does not specify what the alleged debt refers to.

The dispute began when Wiley, 40, criticized the musician "Shut Up" for working with Sheeran on Twitter, which caused the 26-year-old to respond by saying that his rival was less scathing in direct messages.

"You are crazy because you tell me all the time as if it were a crazy love and we are brothers and then you come to the internet and act strangely and the reason that makes you see is because you know I won" I never said anything in the TL because I discussed in the network has never been my style, "he tweeted.

The dirt superstar then called her rival "strange" and rejected an invitation to "bond" and resolve their differences.