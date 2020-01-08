Why do fans think that Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt separate after 5 years?

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage
Trouble in paradise?
YouTube makeup and superstar Jeffree Star has fans worried about her future with her boyfriend Nathan Schwandt after cancellations of recent tours and some clues in their social media profiles. The couple has been dating since 2015 after meeting through Instagram in 2014, and even recently they moved together to a large mansion, but it seems that things for the couple may have reached a difficult point.
Jeffree canceled his European master class tour a few days before it began. "We regret to inform you that, due to unforeseen personal reasons, Jeffree Star cannot travel to Europe to participate in the next tour & # 39; Jeffree Star x MMMMitchell Masterclass presented by Tatti Lashes & # 39;", event organizers, Tatti Lashes, said in a statement to Paper Magazine.
The tour would begin on January 10 and have four dates that would cover places like Dublin, Amsterdam, Newcastle and end in Liverpool. While Jeffree hasn't shared anything about the events, the makeup artist MMMMitchell He took advantage of his Instagram stories to offer a little more information.
"I feel so many emotions because I feel so upset that the tour is not going to go ahead, but I also feel upset because my friend is upset," he shared. "The worst part is that it really can't be helped and these feelings that Jeffree feels, I wish I could make them disappear." So why do fans speculate that it may be due to a breakup?
Well, in Jeffree's biography on Instagram, he used to have "Nathan's wife,quot; in the description, but that has already been removed. However, Nathan appeared in a video that Jeffree published that toured his $ 14 million mansion and they both seemed happy, healthy and very much in love.
Mmmmitchell urged fans to keep Jeffree in his thoughts and prayers and wished the makeup mogul will recover quickly. "Literally, there is no way for anyone to change it, we have tried and it is not feasible at this time, I am sorry guys, I feel so bad, we are all disconsolate: Tatti Lashes, Jeffree and I. Just keep Jeffree inside your heart and your mind. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.