Why do fans think that Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt separate after 5 years?

Trouble in paradise?

YouTube makeup and superstar Jeffree Star has fans worried about her future with her boyfriend Nathan Schwandt after cancellations of recent tours and some clues in their social media profiles. The couple has been dating since 2015 after meeting through Instagram in 2014, and even recently they moved together to a large mansion, but it seems that things for the couple may have reached a difficult point.

Jeffree canceled his European master class tour a few days before it began. "We regret to inform you that, due to unforeseen personal reasons, Jeffree Star cannot travel to Europe to participate in the next tour & # 39; Jeffree Star x MMMMitchell Masterclass presented by Tatti Lashes & # 39;", event organizers, Tatti Lashes, said in a statement to Paper Magazine.

The tour would begin on January 10 and have four dates that would cover places like Dublin, Amsterdam, Newcastle and end in Liverpool. While Jeffree hasn't shared anything about the events, the makeup artist MMMMitchell He took advantage of his Instagram stories to offer a little more information.