While Iran and the United States blow, Afghanistan sweats between the two powers

In the days after an attack with drones of the United States that killed Iran's main military and intelligence operation, President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan hastened to keep his country out of a cycle of escalation between the two powers .

Now that the Iranian missiles have come into play, some of the particular vulnerabilities of Afghanistan are displayed, which is located along the northeastern border of Iran and still houses some 13,000 US military in a network of bases.

"The government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan assures the people and their neighbors that, according to the security agreement with the United States, the territory of Afghanistan will under no circumstances be used against another country," Mr. Ghani said in a release. His advisors say he reiterated that message in calls with President Hassan Rouhani of Iran and with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper.

The concerns of the Afghan leader arise from the fact that President Trump in recent days warned that Iranian reprisals for the drone attack that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani would be faced by a heavy force. Two US military officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss operations, said US air assets in Afghanistan have repeatedly arisen in discussions about possible responses to Iran, although the main US commander in Afghanistan has asked for caution About such plans.