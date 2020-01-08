While Iran and the United States blow, Afghanistan sweats between the two powers

In the days after an attack with drones of the United States that killed Iran's main military and intelligence operation, President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan hastened to keep his country out of a cycle of escalation between the two powers .
Now that the Iranian missiles have come into play, some of the particular vulnerabilities of Afghanistan are displayed, which is located along the northeastern border of Iran and still houses some 13,000 US military in a network of bases.
"The government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan assures the people and their neighbors that, according to the security agreement with the United States, the territory of Afghanistan will under no circumstances be used against another country," Mr. Ghani said in a release. His advisors say he reiterated that message in calls with President Hassan Rouhani of Iran and with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper.
The concerns of the Afghan leader arise from the fact that President Trump in recent days warned that Iranian reprisals for the drone attack that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani would be faced by a heavy force. Two US military officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss operations, said US air assets in Afghanistan have repeatedly arisen in discussions about possible responses to Iran, although the main US commander in Afghanistan has asked for caution About such plans.
Along with a border, Afghanistan shares complicated and extensive political, cultural and economic ties with Iran.
Over decades of war and turmoil, millions of Afghan refugees fled to Iran, where a large Afghan population remains.
Even while 18 years after a US presence in Afghanistan, which Iran sees as a threat to its security, the Iranian government has taken a pragmatic approach.
He is very committed to the Afghan government backed by the United States, and has been a source of some economic support, and, covertly, of cash bags for influential Afghans, even when his own economy has worsened. But he has also maintained communications with some cells of the Taliban insurgency, betting that the Taliban will survive the US military presence.
The depth of Iran's importance to Afghanistan became clear in the public reaction of some of Afghanistan's most influential political leaders after the assassination of General Suleimani, a hardened security operator who spoke with many Afghan officials over the years and which sent thousands of Afghan refugees to fight on the side of Iran in the war in Syria.
Former President Hamid Karzai, who came to power after the US invasion and received support from the United States during his 13 years in office, called General Suleimani "worthy man,quot; by condemning the US attack on him. Mohammed Hanif Atmar, a former Afghan national security adviser who signed the strategic security agreement between Afghanistan and the United States, spoke enthusiastically of the general as a martyr.
Even Abdullah Abdullah, executive director of the current US government, went to the Iranian embassy to pay his condolences and sign a commemorative book for General Suleimani, authorities said.
Richard Olson, a former US special envoy to Afghanistan, said that despite the high number of possible US military targets in Afghanistan, Iran would be more likely to attack elsewhere, possibly Iraq, Syria or Lebanon, where Iran has more control. strict about the forces of power. .
Instead, any US reaction launched from Afghan soil could put more pressure on Afghan officials than any demand from Iran, Olson said.
"If we are in a prolonged low intensity conflict with Iran, I think it is unfortunately that the United States thinks we will have to remain in Afghanistan and maintain a relatively strong military presence to threaten Iran from the rear," he said. .
"If we reach that decision," he added, "I think that more or less means the end of the peace process in Afghanistan."
Olson was referring to the renewed talks between the United States and the Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar, with the aim of negotiating a US military withdrawal and the eventual opening of direct talks between the Afghan government and the insurgency.
Two Western diplomats aware of the peace process said the US attack on Iran and Iran's reprisals in Iraq will surely delay the talks, while the Taliban try to deal with what this means for their insurgency.
While some analysts believe that the elements of the Taliban near Iran will now feel pressured to comply on behalf of Iran, diplomats said they expected the Taliban to try to avoid being dragged into another conflict at a time when they were so close to a conflict. agreement.
During the turmoil of the 1990s, when the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, Shiite theocracy in Iran saw the group as an enemy force that oppressed Afghan Shiites and was hostile to Iran.
But while the United States spent hundreds of billions of dollars on Afghanistan and toured almost one million US troops in the 18 years of war, Iran changed its policy and decided to feed the Taliban when it was useful. General Suleimani was central to that effort, according to US and Afghan officials, who have given Iran coverage against the United States in Afghanistan at a very low cost.
Those officials say that in some cases, Iran has simply given Taliban leaders and their families a refuge from US and Afghan forces, housing them in Iran. An Afghan official said General Suleimani made a point by allowing smuggling networks that help finance the Taliban to pass through Iran unimpeded.
In other cases, Iranian support for the insurgency has been more significant. Afghan and Western officials say they know the Taliban offices in several Iranian cities. And the former Taliban supreme leader, Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, had begun making trips to Iran from his base in Pakistan. I was returning from one of those trips when An attack with drones in the United States killed him in 2016.
With many of the Afghan leaders, General Suleimani had a history that went back decades.
General Suleimani had a high profile within Afghanistan, and visiting Afghan officials often met him in Iran.
US officials were also very aware of General Suleimani's interest, as some of the generals who came to Afghanistan to lead on other occasions had crossed swords with General Suleimani elsewhere.
Before taking command in Afghanistan, General Austin S. Miller was in charge of the joint command of special operations that led missions in places like Syria, Iraq and Yemen. General Miller's predecessor in that role had described General Suleimani as his "competitor."
But if things continue to escalate between the United States and Iran, Afghan and US officials fear that more active Iranian intervention can change the battlefield in Afghanistan.
One of the main concerns is whether Iran could start providing more sophisticated weapons to the Taliban, particularly the type of portable anti-aircraft missiles that during 18 years of combat had not been a factor that US and Afghan officials had to face to combat the insurgency
After the assassination of General Suleimani, a former Afghan intelligence chief, Rahmatullah Nabil, said on Twitter that "it would not be a surprise,quot; for such missile technology to reach the Taliban if a peace agreement was reached.
But diplomats suggest that the Taliban might be too rational to be dragged to such an escalation on the verge of a peace agreement with the United States, unless they conclude that the United States does not leave Afghanistan and needs to be expelled.
Thomas Gibbons-Neff contributed reports from Washington.