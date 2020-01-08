Where is the cast of Party of Five now?

25 years after television fans first met Salinger's orphan family, a new Party of five It's coming to television.

On Wednesday, January 8, Freeform will introduce viewers to the children of Acosta, Emilio, Lucia, Beto, Valentina and baby Rafa, in a timely update on the classic Fox series that follows their struggles to survive everyday life as A family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico. This new Party of five, which takes the story of Fox's beloved drama and retells it through the lens of current issues and cultural conversations, comes from the creators of original series Amy Lippman Y Christopher Keyser and it is sure that it will be important television appointment.

But before we can welcome the DVRs to our DVRs, we thought it was worth taking a second and checking the original cast. Released on Fox on September 12, 1994 and for six seasons and 142 episodes, Party of Five became famous. Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell, Lacey Chabert and more. But what are they doing now?