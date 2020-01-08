Where is the cast of Party of Five now?

25 years after television fans first met Salinger's orphan family, a new Party of five It's coming to television.
On Wednesday, January 8, Freeform will introduce viewers to the children of Acosta, Emilio, Lucia, Beto, Valentina and baby Rafa, in a timely update on the classic Fox series that follows their struggles to survive everyday life as A family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico. This new Party of five, which takes the story of Fox's beloved drama and retells it through the lens of current issues and cultural conversations, comes from the creators of original series Amy Lippman Y Christopher Keyser and it is sure that it will be important television appointment.
But before we can welcome the DVRs to our DVRs, we thought it was worth taking a second and checking the original cast. Released on Fox on September 12, 1994 and for six seasons and 142 episodes, Party of Five became famous. Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell, Lacey Chabert and more. But what are they doing now?
To see what the OG cast has done since the show ended almost two decades ago on May 3, 2000, read on!
Snap / Nacho Lopez / Dyd Photographers / Shutterstock
Matthew Fox
After breaking through as older brother Charlie Salinger, Matthew Fox he found even greater success playing Jack Shephard in a small show called Lost. Have you heard of that? When the cultural giant finished after six seasons in 2010, the actor jumped into the cinema and appeared in movies. Alex Cross, Emperor Y World War Z. He was last seen in the 2015 films. Tomahawk bone Y Extinction.
Movie Store / Gregory Pace / Shutterstock
Scott wolf
After playing second sister Bailey Salinger, the rebel caregiver who became a responsible teenager who fought against alcoholism in the third season, Scott wolf mostly caught with television. He joined the cast of Everwood In 2004, playing Dr. Jake Hartman for 36 episodes, he starred in the short ABC series The nine Y V, then joined the cast of TNT Perception and NBC & # 39; s Night shift until being protagonist in the recently renewed The CW Nancy Drew as the father of titular detective Carson Drew.
Snap / Mediapunch / Shutterstock
Neve Campbell
After breaking up as the middle sister, Julia Salinger, Neve Campbell it became a familiar name thanks to the leading roles in movies like The art, the wild things and the iconic Shout franchise, all of which occurred during his career in the Fox drama. Since the end of the show, he has appeared in several independent films, acted in the West End, returned to his iconic role as Sidney Prescott for 2011. Shout 4, as a guest star on television shows like Medium, Grey's Anatomy Y Crazy men, played the political consultant LeAnn Harvey in seasons four and five of House of cards and starred opposite Dwayne La Roca Johnson in the 2018 action movie Skyscraper.
Broadimage / Shutterstock
Lacey Chabert
Lacey Chabert He was only 12 years old when he started playing the talented violinist Claudia Salinger. How Party of five was coming to an end, he played the famous original voice of Meg Griffin in Family man, which debuted on Fox a year before the drama ended. She was, of course, eventually replaced by Mila Kunis. However, don't feel so bad for her. He not only starred in Gretchen Wieners in the 2004 success Bad Girls, but it has become one of the reference names for Hallmark's very popular Christmas Countdown programming, starring in eight films for the network as of 2019.
Shutterstock / Twitter
Jacob Smith
Several Salinger brothers, Owen, who was a baby when the show began, were played by several actors during the course of the race. When he had his own stories, he was played by a child actor Jacob Smith. After finishing the program, he appeared in DCOM 2000 Megaplex Ghost and starred in Jake Baker in the 2003 family comedy Cheaper by the dozen and its 2005 sequel Cheaper by the dozen 2. Apparently he retired from acting shortly after and has maintained a low profile. According to their Twitter profile locked, currently resides in Florissant, CO.
Tv Columbia / Kobal / MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Jennifer loves Hewitt
After breaking through as Bailey's high school girlfriend Sarah Reeves Merrin, Jennifer loves Hewitt he earned his own spin-off Time of your life, in 1999. It was canceled after only one season. By then, it had already become a familiar name thanks to the leading roles in the successful I know what you did last summer franchise. She went on to star in movies like Heartbreaker Y Garfield: the movie before landing the leading role in Whispering ghost in 2005, a dream drama that lasted five seasons on CBS. She followed that show with Customer list Y Criminal minds before joining 9-1-1 in the second season as operator of 911 Maddie Buckley Kendall, replacing Connie britton.
Moviestore / Shutterstock / ZUMA PRESS
Paula Devicq
Starring Owen's nanny who turned Charlie and his eventual wife's love interest at the end of the show, Paula Devicq He never got a role as successful as Kirsten Bennett. She starred in a short-lived legal drama 100 Center Street in 2001, he had a recurring in FX Rescue Me since 2004-05, and appeared in 2011 Richard Gere movie Arbitration. His most recent credit is the 2019 independent film Find Julia.
FOX / HBO
Tom Mason
While a regular series was never made, Tom Mason He appeared in 55 episodes throughout the series as Joe Magnus, co-owner of the family restaurant Salinger & # 39; s who grew up with the father of brood Nick in an orphanage and became a father figure to them following the death of His parents. Since the end of the program, it appeared on programs such as Law and order, The SopranosY Blue blood and 2006 Clint eastwood movie Flags of Our Parents, while playing the president and CEO of AIG Bob willumstad in the 2011 HBO movie Too big to fail.
Vince / Fox / PictureGroup / Shutterstock
Scott Grimes
After playing the best friend of Bailey's high school Will McCorckle in seasons one, two and six (although he only resorts in three to five), Scott Grimes went on to star as Dr. Acrhie Morris in ER and first class sergeant Donald Malarkey in Brothers band, as well as Steve's voice in american father. He also played Will Scarlet in Ridley Scott2010 adaptation of Robin Hood with Russell Crowe in the title role. Currently it can be seen starring Seth MacFarlane& # 39; s The orville, which will move from Fox to Hulu for its third season at the end of 2020.
FOX / Vince Bucci / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Jeremy London
After playing Griffin Chase Holbrook from the second season, Jeremy London United Seventh sky for its seventh and eighth seasons. In 2010, he joined the cast of VH1 Celebrity Rehabilitation in its fourth season to seek treatment for addiction of Dr. Drew Pinsky. Your most recent credit is a 2016 episode of MacGyver in CBS.
FOX / Mediapunch / Shutterstock
Jennifer Aspen
Jennifer Aspen He joined the program on a recurring basis in the fourth season before becoming a regular series in the final season, playing Daphne Jablonsky, a part-time "erotic dancer,quot; who had a baby with Charlie. After the show, he had leading roles in short-lived programs such as Rodney Y GCB, while appearing as a guest in everything from Friends, Grey's AnatomyY Scream queens. He also appeared in four episodes of the HBO limited series. Sharp objects in 2018
FOX / Angela Weiss / Getty Images
Michael Goorjian
Appearing as Julia Justin Thompson's love interest throughout the series, Michael Goorjian He has been a guest star in shows as varied as Alias, Monk, CSI: Miami and, in 2016, Lucifer. He also appeared in the 2017 HBO movie The wizard of liesstarring Robert de Niro how Bernie Madoff. He also worked behind the camera, directing and co-writing the 2004 film. Mirage, which presented Kirk Douglas in his last role in the cinema. In 2016, he also published his debut novel. What lies beyond the stars.
Party of five premieres on Wednesday, January 8 at 9 p.m. in free form.
%MINIFYHTML3d1c09d26ab44f8b08cf018276a3d02f9%