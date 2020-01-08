What's next for the New England Patriots after the joker's defeat to the Tennessee Titans? The | NFL news





Bill Belichick has been head coach of the New England Patriots since 2000

"I will keep it between the players and me," was Bill Belichick's creepy response when he was asked about the message to his team immediately after Saturday's loss to the Wild Titans.

The always intrusive head coach was quick to minimize the conversation about what the future holds for the franchise, and yet there was a fierce and threatening frustration that indicated that the gears in his brain had already reawakened in view of the next season.

While the Patriots' costumes will have been wrapped in a rare disappointment, they will also have organized the beginning of the renovation and Belichick will already be thinking, always is.

It may be a new chapter for one of the largest NFL dynasties, but that doesn't mean they are less dangerous.

Belichick key

For everything the NFL has learned about Belichick, it would take a brave person to expect absolute capitulation. While the oldest active head coach in the league is still present, the Patriots are always dangerous. His six Super Bowl rings and his 17 playoff seasons in New England say so.

It's hard to see a 67-year-old Belichick moving away from the Patriots in search of another long-term project. After all, if you want a challenge, you now have a new one in your hands, responding in 2020.

There may be a high profile outing in New England this offseason, but it is unlikely to be Belichick.

The Patriots season that ends in the Wild Card weekend defies the norm, but also leaves them and Belichick with virtually an additional month to think about the offseason.

That means a leap in the possible goals of free agency, an extended window in which to pay expenses and the opportunity to spend more time preparing for the NFL Draft.

Do not forget that this was an 8-0 team at a time of the regular season, mainly vitiated by a rotating wide receiver turnstile and a retiring veteran quarterback.

A productive low season and the Patriots could re-enter the new campaign as contenders. However, it comes with an important asterisk on the position of quarterback.

Brady on the move?

0:51 Tom Brady says he is not sure if he will sign a new contract with the New England Patriots, but he is unlikely to retire. Tom Brady says he is not sure if he will sign a new contract with the New England Patriots, but he is unlikely to retire.

He suspects that Brady's future in New England depends on whether Belichick still wants him close when he approaches 43. Brady wants to play, owner Robert Kraft says he wants him to stay, so that leaves a head coach who It is no stranger to cutting emotion and feeling of decisions.

Brady will be a free agent for the first time in his career and currently seems more likely to look for new pastures than to retire, if his time in New England comes to an end.

"I love playing football, I love playing for this team," Brady said after Saturday's defeat.

"I loved playing for this team for two decades and winning a lot of games. I don't know how it looks forward."

There is no doubt that its production declined significantly in 2019. Its 88.0 pin rate was the lowest since 2013, as was its 24-touchdown pass, although none of them received help from its limited receiver body.

That chip on the shoulder is still there, the motivation to compete is still there and there is a feeling that Brady will not be satisfied with finishing his career with a six pick in a wild card loss.

Walking away would also offer Brady a fascinating opportunity to prove he can win without Belichick.

He could emerge as an option for the Indianapolis Colts, with general manager Chris Ballard still seemingly not sold at Jacoby Brissett after Andrew Luck's retirement last summer.

Brady finished the 2019 373 regular season of 613 passes for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Los Angeles Chargers may also be in the market for a short-term quarterback option to replace the old Philip Rivers, although doing so with another player at the end of his career would certainly raise doubts.

There has never been more discussion about how much more Brady can take to the Patriots, but it might end up being his best option right now.

There are few current quarterbacks in the league that are available and an outstanding long-term replacement, while the New England No. 23 pick in the draft leaves them in a difficult place if they are going to be the first quarterbacks in Nevada in April.

And that's where Belichick's problem lies and where he has lied since Jimmy Garoppolo was changed to the San Francisco 49ers, an agreement against which he was reportedly against.

Coaching changes?

Joe Judge will embark on his first experience as head coach of the NFL with the New York Giants

The shift aside could also mark a new era, with special teams coordinator and open receiver coach Joe Judge ready to become the new Giants head coach.

The 38-year-old will succeed the recently fired Pat Shurmur, who was also a Mississippi State target after Joe Moorhead was relieved of his duties.

Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be interviewed by the Cleveland Browns on Friday for his vacancy as head coach, a role he has not played since his brief period with the Denver Broncos between 2009 and 2010.

The 43-year-old had also been subject to the interest of the Giants and the Carolina Panthers, who hired Baylor head coach Matt Rhule.

McDaniels has long been promoted as a possible successor of Belichick in New England

McDaniels has intervened in each of the triumphs of the Patriots Super Bowl in his various roles with the organization and has a key influence on perhaps the best quarterback in history (we will leave him for you to decide).

McDaniels, a regular member in the offseason fight for head coaches, had established himself to take over in Indianapolis in 2018 before bringing about a radical change in his deal.

If it is not this year that finally continues, it may be next. Alternatively, the Patriots might be waiting for him to stay long enough to meet long-term expectations by succeeding Belichick in his eventual departure or retirement.

New staff?

Antonio Brown had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in his only outing for the Patriots against the Miami Dolphins

There was a point in September when the Patriots had a case to own one of the most talented recipient corps in Julian Edelman, Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon.

Demaryius Thomas also looked like he could try an inspired acquisition, only to be changed to the New York Jets even before playing a game.

That all collapsed when Brown was cut and Gordon was then eliminated, leaving runner James White to serve as the second most productive Patriots catcher behind Edelman with 72 catches for 645 yards and five touchdowns.

Add Rob Gronkowski's retirement and Brady had a completely new dynamic to deal with during a season when he himself struggled to match his previous high standards.

The Patriots now also have to make a decision about Mohamed Sanu after the former Atlanta Falcons catcher failed to impress after his exchange in October.

With 12 selections in the draft, including four projected compensatory selections, New England will have the opportunity to address its gap in the tight end along with some other priority areas.

When it comes to additional support for a 34-year-old Edelman, the Patriots expect to receive jumps from receivers N & # 39; Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Jakobi Meyers when they enter their second year.

Meanwhile, there could be movement in defense, with Devin McCourty, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins marking three headlines in line to reach free agency.

It may be a new-looking and somewhat enigmatic Patriots team in September, but you have a feeling they won't leave soon, while Belichick and his domain are still at the helm.

