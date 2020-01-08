What's inside Kim Kardashian's fridge can baffle you

SplashNews.com
Do you have milk
Kim KardashianThe latest Instagram shows the tycoon shaking his SKIMS cotton collection. The publication served as an advertisement for the resupply of the minimalist line, but people are paying less attention to the resupply announcement of the product and more to the equally minimalist refrigerator behind it.
In the photo, Kardashian wears a gray cotton bra and matching pants from her cozy line and stands in front of an open fridge. What makes fans laugh is the fact that the almost empty refrigerator is only stocked with several brands of milk and what appears to be a pitcher of lemonade.
The mother of four is also taking a bowl from the kitchen appliance in the photo, but even that seems to be empty. Directly next to your milk refrigerator is another almost empty refrigerator, this one filled with several brands of bottled water.
"The SKIMS cotton collection is replenished on SKIMS.COM," he wrote in his legend.
As a fan joked: "That's a lot of milk." He intervened in another, "Where is the food?"
Other funny comments from fans included: "Why is that fridge so empty that I am hungry?" "Y,quot; There is no food there: (((((((((. "
Let's be realistic, Kardashian and Kanye westThe famous minimalist house (which recently spent $ 3 million to expand) probably has many more refrigerators than this one.
And given the fact that they have four growing children, these refrigerators undoubtedly remain stocked.
