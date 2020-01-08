West Indies vs Ireland – summary and statistics

Evin Lewis hit an undefeated 99 and Alzarri Joseph took 4-32 when the West Indies relaxed with a five-win win over Ireland in the first ODI in Bridgetown.

Lewis hit two six, and reached yards of a third, which would have raised his hundred, when the hosts reached their 181 victory goal in just 33.2 overs.

Ireland had dropped to 88-6 before choosing to hit first when Joseph sent openers Paul Stirling (15) and Gareth Delanie (19).

Captain Andy Balbirnie (16) and Will Porterfield (15) also started, but it took a stubborn seventh-place wicket of 54 between Mark Adair (29) and wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker (31) to repair some of the damage.

A position of 30 in the last wicket between Barry McCarthy (13) and Boyd Rankin (10th) was a bonus, raising the total to 180 from 46.1 overs.

McCarthy picked up Shai Hope's early wicket, caught in the pull, by 13 to give visitors a brief hope only for Lewis to put himself in his place after Kevin O & # 39; Brien couldn't risk halfway.

Spinner Simi Singh returned 2-44 of his full assignment, picking up Brandon King (20) and Shimron Hetmyer (eight), but Ireland simply had very few runs on the board.

