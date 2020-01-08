Wendy Williams admits that she disagrees with Lindsey Vonn's proposal to her fiance P.K. Subban – "I'm old fashioned!"

Many people thought it was a really sweet and romantic gesture for Lindsey Vonn to propose to her fiance .K. They climbed with a ring too, but it turns out that Wendy Williams is a self-proclaimed "outdated,quot; woman, so she is not on board!

The presenter of the talk show is for gender equality, but it seems that does not mean that she also thinks that women should propose to men.

Early today on her show, she reacted to Lindsey Vonn by proposing to P.K. She and Subban made their thoughts known on the matter.

The Olympic skier gave his promised hockey player a ring on Christmas Day, all for the sake of equality in their relationship.

As he had previously proposed to her in August, the woman thought it was right that he also receive a ring from her to symbolize her love.

However, Wendy was very upset, saying that ‘There is no way in hell, no, no! I mean, I understand, we want equal pay … we want everything to be the same. But, there are some things … you know, I can't stand a period and menopause, but you don't have that, men. "

He then admitted that he is a little old-fashioned when it comes to marriage proposals and asked his audience what they thought about the reverse proposal as well, getting mixed responses.

As for the side of Lindsey's story, she explained next to a photo of her and her man with a new ring on it: 'On our second anniversary, I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me … and he said yes. We talk about equality, but actions speak louder than words. Men should also get engagement rings, and this is what PK deserves. I can't wait to marry you baby. #merrychristmas, #happyanniversary, #equality and #raisethebar ".



