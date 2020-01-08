Warriors & # 39; Steve Kerr fined for ranting & # 39; wake up your ass & # 39; aimed at officer

Steve Kerr was fined $ 25,000 after his speech against an official during the Warriors' loss to the Kings on Monday.

Kerr was ejected in the second quarter of the Warriors' loss by 111-98 at the Golden 1 Center after his frustration gripped him. He reached the court to let his feelings become known as Golden State fell to a fifth consecutive loss, shouting "wake up your ass,quot; repeatedly to an official.

The 54-year-old man was also punished for not leaving the court in a timely manner. Kiki VanDeWeghe, executive vice president of NBA basketball operations, confirmed Kerr's punishment on Wednesday.

The Warriors are 9-29 and sit at the end of the Western Conference in what has been a miserable season.