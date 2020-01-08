Victor Oladipo expects to make his Indana Pacers season debut on January 29 | NBA News

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo said Wednesday he hopes to make his season debut on January 29 against the visiting Chicago Bulls.

Twice All-Star hasn't played since the right quadriceps tendon broke on January 23, 2019.

"That could change. That might not change. Who knows?" Oladipo said in a video posted by The stadium. "It's definitely good to have something to expect, especially after 12 months of questions."

Injured Victor Collapsed is dragged off the court during Indiana's clash with Toronto



Oladipo missed the last 35 Indiana regular season games and four playoff games last season, and has lost 37 games this season until Tuesday, a total that will reach 47 by January 29.

"I am much stronger now than before, especially mentally," he said Stadium. "I feel that nothing can disturb me. I've been through the worst. My best days are yet to come."

Oladipo, 27, won his second consecutive All-Star selection in 2018-19 and averaged 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 17 steals in 36 games.

After three seasons with the Orlando Magic and one with Oklahoma City, he was named the most improved NBA player in his first year with the Pacers in 2017-18.

He averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 leading steals in the league in 75 games that year.

