Varun Dhawan talks about training hard for Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan has done his best for his upcoming Remo D’Souza Street Dancer 3D movie. The actor plays the role of dancer and dancing like a pro is not easy. The actor had to work hard so that those movements, lifts and jumps were correct. Today, in an interview with a newspaper, Varun revealed how he had to practice dancing for seven hours a day along with weight training for 60 to 90 minutes. Varun said: "Living this active lifestyle, I feel that I have become five years younger. I am 32 years old, so doing this is not easy. But I also have a lot of energy, which finds a way out through a movie like this As I am not a professional dancer, training with those who are is certainly difficult, while we train for our last film, ABCD 2, Shraddha and I received an extra hand, but for this film, from day one, I don't know He paid attention to us. They told us to rehearse with the team, to improve the speed at which we pick up the steps. Since we are doing street hip-hop and new school, the movements are fast. So learning them quickly was important. "

Varun Dhawan will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the movie. The dance drama premieres on January 24. The film will collide with the star of Kangana Ranaut Panga at the box office.