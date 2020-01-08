Varun Dhawan condemns the violence that took place at JNU

The entire country still falters under the impact of the recent attack on students on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. Reportedly, students and teachers were beaten by masked thugs, who had entered the campus with mallets and sticks. While audiences across the country condemned the incident, Bollywood celebrities also joined the uproar. Varun Dhawan, apart from Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and some more who reacted to the incident.

Varun turned to social networks and published a story saying that the police cannot allow violence in a place of education. And recently, while promoting his next movie, Street Dancer 3D, Varun said: "You cannot remain neutral in such matters. Everyone has to condemn such attacks. It is dangerous and sad if masked people enter an educational institution and all this (assault , vandalism) happens. "

Speaking more about the division in the industry regarding the issue, the actor said: "I will not go into what people say on Twitter about this issue." Varun added that the police will investigate the matter and that he has full faith in the police and the judiciary. He also hoped that those involved in this incident would receive severe punishment as soon as possible.