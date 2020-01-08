Vanderpump Rules – Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are planning the pregnancy around their co-star's next wedding

Vanderpump Rules Star Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are ready to start their family after getting married last summer. But, they revealed during a recent appearance in Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen They have a pregnancy strategy due to the upcoming weddings of their co-stars.

Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent are planning their next weddings with Beau Clark and Randall Emmett, respectively. And, since Schroeder and Clark have a destination wedding in Italy, Taylor and Cartwright make sure they can both attend because they are part of the celebration.

"We went and started (trying) a month, and then Stassi and Lala's weddings (are coming), and we are there," Taylor said, and Cartwright added: "The short version is that we are trying to make sure I can get to Italy for Stassi and Beau's wedding and not being trapped at home because I'm too pregnant. We're trying to plan it. But yes, babies. I want babies. "

Taylor then asked his wife if he could imagine being pregnant at Schroeder's wedding, but Cohen intervened and told the couple to get pregnant and not worry about other people's weddings.

Cartwright explained that what matters is not being trapped like Phoebe in friends where she is so pregnant that she has to miss her best friend's wedding.

Even before Taylor and Cartwright became husband and wife last June, the couple has shared their desire to get pregnant and start their family. Two months before his wedding, Cartwright said We weekly that both she and Taylor were "anxious,quot; to have children.

She explained that Taylor turned 40 after her wedding, and she is 30, so they are ready. Cartwright added that they are buying a house and that a pregnancy will occur when it occurs. He also revealed that they would not be careful, and that they would let the pregnancy come "with the grace of God,quot; and he will give them a baby when the time is right.

Taylor agreed, saying that he and Cartwright have been together for four years, and that he is ready to have children now that he has done everything he wanted to do.

"I'm ready to be part of the PTA, soccer dad, soccer mom, gym coach, whatever. That's my next job," said Jax Taylor.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules Air on Tuesday nights in Bravo.



