Valencia 1 – 3 R Madrid

Real Madrid will face Barcelona or Atlético de Madrid in Sunday's final, but they will not have Gareth Bale, who will miss the match in Saudi Arabia.





Real Madrid crossed to the Spanish Super Cup final after a 3-1 victory over Valencia in Saudi Arabia.

Toni Kroos opened the scoring for Real straight from a corner before Isco doubled in the first half the advantage of Madrid.

Luka Modric then took off his tie shortly after the hour mark with the third of the night on his side at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Daniel Parejo scored a consolation in the discount time for Valencia, with the side of Zinedine Zidane to face the winner of Thursday's last draw between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.

Valencia was denied victory by Karim Benzema's discount time draw when the two sides met in the league earlier this season.

But Madrid, even without the unavailable Benzema and Gareth Bale, dominated the last four clashes on Wednesday when they tried to win the renewed tournament for the eleventh time.

With just 15 minutes gone, Kroos surprised Valencia when his fast corner caught Jaume Domenech off guard.

The Valencia goalkeeper ran back to his line, but could not prevent the bold effort of the midfielder to cross the line.

Madrid controls the opening period, with Isco after scoring a second for the side of Zidane six minutes before the break.

Modric's shot was blocked by Ezequiel Garay, only for Isco to coolly control the rebound in his chest and fire a volley home from 12 yards.

Modric put the game beyond Valencia when he picked up Luka Jovic's pass and then folded the ball in the lower corner with the outside of his right foot in an exquisite finish.

Sergio Ramos was penalized in time of discount by handball, and Parejo did not commit any error from the point in which one shot towards Valencia.

But it was the night of Madrid and they will be given an extra day of recovery before the end of Sunday, which also takes place in the King Abdullah Sports City.