US judge UU. It keeps locked on rule of & # 39; public charge & # 39; of immigration | Trump News

A federal court of appeals of the United States in New York has refused to lift a court order that blocks the administration of President Donald Trump from enforcing a rule that would have allowed him to connect the use of public benefits with whether immigrants could obtain visas or become permanent residents.

The so-called "public charge,quot; rule that was released last year would make it difficult for immigrants who are poor or who need help from the government to obtain a visa or a green card that allows them to reside in the country.

The new rule would significantly expand the factors that would be considered to determine if an applicant would need public assistance. If it is decided that immigrants could become public office at any time in the future, their visa or residence could be denied under this rule.

Approximately 544,000 people apply for green cards from the United States annually. According to the government, about 382,000 of them are in categories that would make them subject to the new review. Critics have said the rule would keep a disproportionately large number of people from Latin American, African and Asian countries.

Immigrants represent a small portion of those who receive public benefits, since many are not eligible to receive them due to their immigration status.

In a brief order, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals of the United States in Manhattan also established an accelerated calendar for the White House's appeal of a lower court ruling against the rule, with legal documents to be submitted before 14 February and oral arguments will be presented. shortly after.

Neither the United States Department of Justice nor the United States Department of Homeland Security responded immediately to requests for comment.

The New York State Attorney General's office, Letitia James, who led the opposition to the rule, did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Trump has made immigration a centerpiece of his administration and the 2020 re-election campaign, and the public charge rule has been among his distinctive policies to reduce immigration.

Several lawsuits that challenge the "public charge,quot; rule are currently pending. Two other federal appeals courts previously ruled in favor of the administration by suspending national mandates ordered by lower courts, while a third appeals court suspended a precautionary measure that covers only the state of Illinois.

Because the New York case also involved a nationwide court order, Wednesday's order means that the rule cannot be enforced anywhere in the country.

While he initially ordered the court order on October 11, Federal District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan He called the rule "disgusting of the American dream,quot; and an "exclusion policy in search of justification."