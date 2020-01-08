Up and missing addressing more cases of true crimes in season 2!

Documentalist and podcaster Payne LindseyThe research work is returning to Oxygen.
The Payne & # 39; s Tenderfoot TV podcast on real crimes and its special TV later, Up and gone, will return to the network for a new full season starting Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m. and E! News has the exclusive first look promotion. According to the previous clip, the new episodes will continue to explore cases of missing unsolved people similar to the disappearance of a woman from Georgia Tara Grinstead, which the program investigated in 2018.
"I was on my way to work, then disappears from the face of the earth," says a male voice at the beginning of the new promotion, while a chain of faces of young women flickers on the screen. The video continues to provoke an interview with a witness, a lie detection test and a shocking confrontation with one of the suspects in the case.
During Up and goneIn the next two-hour premiere episode, Payne and his team examine the case of Jodi Huisentruit, a news anchor from rural Iowa who disappeared before delivering her morning news. That was 24 years ago, and Jodi's loved ones have been looking for her ever since. The team will explore several cases like hers during the season, including Korrina Malinoski And your daughter Annette, who disappeared from his home in South Carolina 30 years ago.
In addition to the mysterious disappearances that date back decades, Up and gone It will dive into more recent cases. One of them involves a young man of 29 years. Kristal Reisinger, who has not been seen since 2016, after moving to an isolated city in Colorado in search of spiritual enlightenment. The other, a case of 2019, refers to a 17-year-old boy. Molly Miller and 21 years old Colt Haynes, who disappeared in Oklahoma after a high-speed car chase.
Watch the exclusive promotion above! Up and gone returns to Oxygen for a two-hour season premiere on Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m.
(E! And Oxygen are part of the NBCUniversal family).
Kristal Anne Reisinger, Up and gone
For the second season of his Up and Vanished podcast, host Payne Lindsey He decided to investigate the strange disappearance of another woman, a mother who was supposedly last seen in a circle of full moon drums in the small and spiritual city of Crestone, Colorado.
Throughout the season, Lindsey spoke with her ex-boyfriend and the father of her little daughter, her landlord, her friends and the group of men with whom Kristal was dating shortly before her disappearance in 2016.
At the end of the second season of the podcast, Lindsey had a pretty good theory of what happened, suspecting that a small circle of friends, including a man named Catfish, at least knew something.
"I definitely think Kristal's case can be resolved, I think it will take some time," Lindsey said in the podcast.
And his last words in the second season? "We have seen many things come to light in a short time. All I can say is, good luck hiding this forever, boys. Time is running."
Lindsey will continue investigating the case in the second season of Oxygen Up and gone.
AP Photo / Winona Times, Dale Gerstenslager
In the dark, Season 2
Baran & Co. replayed whistleblowers in their highly anticipated 2018 follow-up, which focused on Curtis flowers, a black man who has been tried for the same crime: murder four people in Mississippi in 1996, six times. Yes six times. And each time, he was tried by the same white district attorney. The last trial of five took place in 2010, and all ended up in a hung jury or were expelled.
Flowers has maintained his innocence, and In the dark investigated the crime itself, how Flowers was accused and how the district attorney, Doug Evans, armed his case against him. (Spoiler alert: their tactics may have been doubtful, including several eyewitnesses who claim they were trained on what to say and offered incentives to testify). Although, it should be borne in mind that Flowers was never allowed to talk to Baran for the podcast.
That may change now that Flowers has been released from jail with a bail of $ 250,000, 25 years after her wrongful conviction. In January, according to NPR, a United States Supreme Court found that prosecutors "had shown an unconstitutional pattern of excluding the black jury from Flowers' trials."
Tara Grinstead, Up and gone
The disappearance in 2003 of a beloved former beauty queen and high school teacher was national news when Up and gone Podcast presenter Payne Lindsey actually helped draw attention to the case, with two of Grinstead's former students arrested and charged with the crime, which took place in real time on the podcast. (Grinstead's body has never been found.)
While the first season of the podcast ended in July 2017, Oxygen recently debuted with a special, giving fans an update on the investigation: after they both pleaded not guilty, the respective trials of Ryan Duke and Bo Dukes began in 2019 In March 2019, Bo Dukes was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Ryan Duke's trial is still ongoing in Georgia.
Netflix
Steven Avery, Making a killer
The Netflix documentary series focused on Avery, a man who was unjustly convicted of sexual assault and attempted murder and served 18 years in prison before being exonerated for DNA tests in 2003. After suing the county for $ 36 million, was arrested and charged with the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, a 25-year-old photographer who reportedly was last seen on her property, an auto rescue while taking photos of cars for sale for Auto Trade Magazine. After a two-year legal battle, Avery was sentenced and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2007.
Avery has denied killing Halbach and, after the resounding success of the first part, which covered 10 years, a prominent defense lawyer Kathleen Zellner He took up his case and filed a post-conviction motion in June 2017. But a few months later, a motion for a new trial was rejected. In December 2018, Zellner submitted a new motion for DNA testing of possible human bones, which were never tested during the original trial.
And that same month, Zellner called a recent libel lawsuit filed by a former Manitowoc County detective against Netflix and the MaM filmmakers "an early Christmas gift,quot; in a statement provided to Rolling Stone.
Herald Times Reporter / Eric Young through AP, Poo
Brendan Dassey, Making a killer
He was 17 when he was convicted as an accessory to the murder and rape of Halbach, although he retracted his confession; He was sentenced to life imprisonment with the first possibility of probation in 2048.
But fans of the first season of the Netflix coup were shocked when it was reported in August 2016 that Brendan's conviction was revoked by a federal judge, who ordered Brendan to be "released." The state of Wisconsin appealed the ruling, and in December 2017, his conviction was confirmed in a 4-3 vote.
Another coup came in June 2018, the Supreme Court decided that it would not listen to Brendan's case.
Karl Merton Ferron / TNS via ZUMA Wire
Adnan Syed, Serial
Ah, the podcast that started it all. In 2014, everyone wondered "Do you think he did it?" why Sarah Koenigexciting search to find out if Syed really murdered his high school girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999.
After the podcast exposed the lawyer's possible ineffectiveness after his lawyer did not interview several key witnesses and errors in the cell phone tower location data used during the original trial, a judge granted Syed a new trial in 2016.
But Syed is still behind bars, with the Court of Special Appeals confirming a decision that Syed deserves a new trial earlier this year, and the opening arguments of the Maryland high court at the end of November. They still have to complete their review.
Greene County Sheriff's Office; Instagram
Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Hulu will tell the shocking story of the murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a young woman who brutally killed her own mother, Dee Dee BlanchardIn 2015. After a worried neighbor found Dee Dee's body in his home in Springfield, Miss., His family and friends slowly began to discover the truth about what was happening behind closed doors.
Later it was discovered that Gypsy, whom everyone believed disabled and very sick, murdered his mother with the help of his lover. Chris Godejohn. Actually, it was his mother's Munchausen for power that led to Gypsy's seemingly flawed health.
Gypsy, now 27, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, and participated in the 2017 HBO documentary, Dead and dear mother. Joey king is ready to play Gypsy in Hulu & # 39; s The act, with Patricia Arquette portraying Dee Dee.
Netflix
The Guardians
In 2017, Netflix released a seven-episode documentary series that analyzes what happened to Sr. Cathy Cesnik, who was killed in 1969, as well as allegations of abuse at Keough High School in Baltimore in the late 1960s. The man at the center of everything was Father Joseph Maskell, who died in 2001 and was at the center of the allegations of abuse made in the series.
After the premiere of the series, police exhumed Maskell's body and tested his DNA, which finally did not match a crime scene sample where Sister Cathy's body was found.
The Guardians He will direct the Archdiocese of Baltimore to directly address allegations of abuse against Maskell, as well as answer questions about the unsolved murder of Sister Cathy.
Oxygen
Jessica Chambers, Indescribable crime
The shocking death of a former cheerleader in 2014 was the center of the Oxygen special, as the 19-year-old was burned alive, with burns on more than 98 percent of her body. Several lifeguards reported that he had pronounced a name that sounded like "Eric,quot; or "Derek,quot; just before he died.
But the police believed that a recent acquaintance named Quinton Tellis, who was 27 at the time and prosecutors alleged that Jessica sent a text message asking for sex, was responsible. Tellis maintains his innocence and is currently serving a five-year sentence in Mississippi after he was convicted of stealing an unoccupied home.
The first trial ended when the jury did not reach a verdict, and the judge declared a null trial. But the second trial also ended with a hung jury, and the judge once again declared a null trial in October 2018.
The australian
Teacher's Pet
The australian& # 39; s Hedley Thomas caused a stir when he launched his research podcast in May 2018 that investigated the 1982 disappearance of Lyn Dawson, digging up the relationship between her husband Chris Dawson Y Joanne Curtis, his student become a babysitter, second wife. The professional rugby player who became a school teacher said that his wife and the mother of their two children had fled with a religious cult, with Joanne, 16, moved in with Chris Dawson three days after Lyn Dawson was seen by last time.
After 27 million downloads worldwide and a new focus on Lyn's disappearance and probable murder, along with significant allegations of sexual abuse in Australian school systems in the late 1970s and 1980s, podcast fans They were surprised when Chris Dawson was arrested in early December 2018 and charged with Lyn's murder (police have never found his body).
Dawson, now 70, denied having killed his first wife, although two coronary investigations concluded that he had been killed by a "known person."
Just before Christmas, he was released on bail and must return to court in February 2019.
Gerald R. Brimacombe / The LIFE Images Collection / Getty Images
In the dark Season 1
The first season of the APM Reports' comprehensive and captivating research podcast focused on the kidnapping of an 11-year-old boy. Jacob Wetterling in 1989. But then, less than two weeks before the first episode fell … the case was resolved, as Danny Heinrich, who was once interrogated by the police and was a person interested in another kidnapping case, confessed to kidnapping and murdering Jacob, taking investigators to his remains.
Still, the podcast, which included nine months of research reports from the host Madeleine Baran and his team, examined the impact that crime had on the community, as well as the handling of the case by investigators. "We saw ourselves investigating the investigation," Baran said in a 2016 interview.
As for Heinrich, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of child pornography in 2016, and as part of his plea agreement, which included providing details of Jacob's murder, he was not charged with murder.
