Up and missing addressing more cases of true crimes in season 2!

Documentalist and podcaster Payne LindseyThe research work is returning to Oxygen.

The Payne & # 39; s Tenderfoot TV podcast on real crimes and its special TV later, Up and gone, will return to the network for a new full season starting Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m. and E! News has the exclusive first look promotion. According to the previous clip, the new episodes will continue to explore cases of missing unsolved people similar to the disappearance of a woman from Georgia Tara Grinstead, which the program investigated in 2018.

"I was on my way to work, then disappears from the face of the earth," says a male voice at the beginning of the new promotion, while a chain of faces of young women flickers on the screen. The video continues to provoke an interview with a witness, a lie detection test and a shocking confrontation with one of the suspects in the case.

During Up and goneIn the next two-hour premiere episode, Payne and his team examine the case of Jodi Huisentruit, a news anchor from rural Iowa who disappeared before delivering her morning news. That was 24 years ago, and Jodi's loved ones have been looking for her ever since. The team will explore several cases like hers during the season, including Korrina Malinoski And your daughter Annette, who disappeared from his home in South Carolina 30 years ago.