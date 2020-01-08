UN envoy: & # 39; Devastating surge & # 39; of attacks in the Sahel and West Africa | Mali News

%MINIFYHTMLd78d9c613f6a2ef292417564c596fcb29% %MINIFYHTMLd78d9c613f6a2ef292417564c596fcb210%

The United Nations envoy for West Africa and the Sahel says the region has experienced "a devastating increase in terrorist attacks against civil and military targets,quot; in recent months.

Mohamed Ibn Chambas told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that "unprecedented terrorist violence,quot; had shaken public confidence in the region.

He said the attacks have increased fivefold in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger since 2016 with more than 4,000 deaths reported in 2019 compared to an estimated 770 deaths three years earlier.

In Burkina Faso, deaths increased even more dramatically from approximately 80 in 2016 to more than 1,800 in 2019, he said.

"The most significant thing is that the geographic focus of the terrorist attacks has shifted eastwards from Mali to Burkina Faso and is increasingly threatening the coastal states of West Africa," Chambas said.

What is behind the increase in violence in the Sahel?

The UN envoy said the attacks are often "deliberate efforts by violent extremists to capture weapons and traffic routes,quot; and participate in illegal activities, including illegal mining that underpin their operations.

Among the latest attacks was Monday's bombing on the road in the central region of Alatona in Mali, near the Mauritanian border, which left at least five soldiers dead. More than 140 Mali soldiers have died in armed attacks since September.

On Saturday, a roadside bomb attack in Burkina Faso also killed 14 people, including seven children and four women.

On Christmas Eve, 35 civilians, mostly women, were killed after an attack on a military post in the province of Soum, north of Burkina Faso.

Chambas said that governments, local "actors,quot;, regional organizations and the international community are mobilizing to respond to violence in West Africa and the Sahel.

Chambas urged the leaders of the region to keep promises to fight terrorism, and said that now "it is time to act."

In November, ISIL fighters attacked a hotel in the capital and largest city of Mali, Bamako (File: Jerome Delay / AP)

In a report to the Security Council in late July, UN experts said "the most striking international events,quot; during the first six months of 2019 included "the growing ambition and reach of terrorist groups in the Sahel and Africa Western, "where fighters from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) and armed al-Qaeda groups were collaborating to undermine fragile countries.

Chambas said the attacks were often intertwined with organized crime and violence between competing groups.

With about 70 percent of the West African population dependent on agriculture and livestock, he said, clashes between farmers and shepherds "remain some of the most violent local conflicts in the region."

In the coming months, he said, six West African countries will elect leaders in democratic elections.