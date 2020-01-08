Ukranian Airlines Boeing 737 crashes in Tehran killing all passengers on board

Roommates, we pray for the family and friends of the passengers who lost their lives in a Ukranian Airlines Boeing 737 plane, which crashed on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the 176 people on board the flight have been declared dead.

Authorities have begun investigating the accident, but they say it is too early to conclude what caused the plane to fall, CNN reports. However, the researchers analyzed the flight data in an attempt to find out what could have gone wrong.

The data shows that the plane rose to an altitude of about 8,000 feet before the plane's data suddenly disappeared, which could suggest an engine failure.

"When the data is lost at 8,000 feet suddenly, that implies that something catastrophic happened to that airline and they could no longer communicate with the land control," former FAA cabinet chief Michael Goldfarb told CNN.

Despite the turmoil in Iran, the country's president, Hassan Rouhani, tweeted his condolences for the accident, which "killed numerous Iranians,quot; in Tehran.

The tragedy of the stampede at the funeral of General Soleimani in Kerman and the accident of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Tehran that killed numerous Iranians, including a group of students, as well as other nationalities, deeply saddens all Iranians. Rest in peace. # PS752 pic.twitter.com/qO3oHSGdvJ – Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 8, 2020

Boeing has been in the headlines for almost a year, as 737 planes experienced two fatal accidents in 2019. As we reported earlier, a Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 plane crashed, and many countries decided to land the plane.

As of now, it is not known if Ukranian Airlines plans to continue the flight of the Boeing 737.