Ukraine does not rule out attack as a cause of plane crash in Iran | Iran news

The Ukrainian authorities do not rule out that his plane, which crashed early Wednesday in Iran in which the 176 passengers died and the crew on board, was shot down by a missile or an attack amid a heavy escalation between Tehran and Washington.

The Ukrainian international plane bound for the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, collapsed from the sky minutes after takeoff from the Imam Khomeini international airport in Tehran.

The Boeing 737-800 was last seen on the radar at 2,400 meters, according to the FlightRadar monitoring website 24 hours after Tehran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at US facilities in neighboring Iraq.

"We must investigate all possible causes,quot; The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy He wrote on Facebook, shortly after Iranian officials said the accident was caused by a fire that hit one of the aircraft's engines and caused pilots to lose control.

Zelenskyy have He ordered Ukrainian prosecutors to open an investigation into the accident.

Shortly before Zelenskyy's announcement, the Ukrainian embassy in Iran removed a statement that ruled out the attacks on its website, Ukrainian media reported.

The Ukrainian news agency UNIAN cited the Jordanian news of Al Hadath plug as if claiming that the plane had been shot down by the Iranian air force by mistake.

"Until the official investigation is over, naming any version would be manipulation," Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk told a news conference in response to a question about the possibility of a missile or attack on the plane.

He said a group of experts was heading to Iran to investigate the accident, collect the remains of the victims and return them to Ukraine.

"We are preparing the group for the game," he said.

According to international agreements, Ukraine can participate in the investigation as a state of registration and operator.

Iranian officials said flight data and cockpit voice recorders, known as "black boxes,quot; were found. Your exam will be crucial to establish the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, the Ukraine International airline said the three-year plane underwent a maintenance check on Monday and no technical problems were identified.

"It was one of our best planes with a great reliable crew," company CEO Yevhen Dykhne said at a press conference in Kiev in tears.

His colleague said that flight conditions at Tehran airport were complicated.

"Knowing that Tehran airport is not easy, our flight training for all crews in (Boeing) 737 was conducted exclusively at Tehran airport," Ihor Sosnovsky, vice president of the airline, told reporters.

Given that the plane was 2,400 meters above the ground before disappearing from the radar, the crew's error "was unlikely," Dykhne said.

He declined to comment if the plane was shot down by a missile.

The main pilot Volodymir Haponenko had flown more than 10,000 hours for hundreds of flights, he said.

"Aviation was his life, he was a great pilot," said his widow Yekaterina Haponenko, mother of two children, in televised statements.

Eleven Ukrainian citizens, including nine crew members, were among the victims, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko.

He said 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians were on board along with 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons.

Meanwhile, officials in Tehran said 147 of the victims were Iranians, suggesting that 65 of the passengers had dual citizenship.

Boeing 737-800 aircraft will face international scrutiny after the accident.

In December, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg was removed after one of the company's most disastrous years. Two 737 Max planes crashed in 2018, and all Max planes worldwide have crashed.