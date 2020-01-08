Twitter reacts to Jillian Michaels' recent comments about Lizzo's weight: "It won't be impressive if you have diabetes,quot;

%MINIFYHTML24d9e684c893f3690b39377a6761f0dc9% %MINIFYHTML24d9e684c893f3690b39377a6761f0dc10%

#Roommates, the former "Biggest Loser,quot; trainer, Jillian Michaels, set fire to Twitter recently when she expressed some comments about Lizzo's weight that caused an intense violent reaction. Things got so hot that he turned to Twitter to clarify what he said, but that didn't help.

Exercise trainer Jillian Michaels definitely feels the heat after commenting on Lizzo's physical appearance during a recent interview with Buzzfeed's morning talk show "AM2DM." While the presenter claimed that she loved that celebrities of different types of bodies such as Lizzo were celebrated in the media, Jillian intervened with her own comments, and that's when things left.

Jillian said this about Lizzo's weight:

“Why do we celebrate his body? Why don't we celebrate his music? Because it won't be amazing if you have diabetes. I love your music. My daughter loves her music. But there is never a moment in which I think: "And I am so glad that I am overweight."

It instantly became one of the main trending topics on Twitter, and most users criticized their opinions about Lizzo who felt they were hurtful, disrespectful and mean. Obviously, upon learning of the uproar, Jillian turned to Twitter to offer some clarification.

She tweeted:

"As I have repeatedly said, we are all beautiful, worthy and equally deserving. I also strongly believe that we love each other enough to recognize that there are serious health consequences of obesity: heart disease, diabetes, cancer, to name just a few. I would never want this for ANYONE and I hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies. "

His statement did not do much to calm the current reaction he faces. At this time, Lizzo has not responded publicly to Jillian's comments.

Roommates, what do you think about this?