Twitter reacts to Charlamagne Tha God Gifting DJ Envy A mold of his booty!

Charlamange Tha God was online yesterday after he gave DJ Envy a realistic cast of his loot, and also his balls.

Charlamange handed Envy the box on his first day after the holidays.

"It's no secret that Envy flirts with me constantly on this radio show," says Charlamagne as Envy unwraps her gift. "He flirts constantly with me. I tried to communicate with him before the holidays because I know he missed me in recent weeks."

When Envy finally opened the box, he was surprised to see the mold, but immediately grabbed it, picked it up and left it on the table so that everyone in the room, including the cameras, could see it well!

"Are these balls? Are they your balls?" Envy asked Charlamagne. "If you want them to be," Charlamagne replied. "What do you want them to be? Use your imagination, young man."

