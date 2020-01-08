Home Entertainment Twitter reacts to Charlamagne Tha God Gifting DJ Envy A mold of...

Twitter reacts to Charlamagne Tha God Gifting DJ Envy A mold of his booty!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Charlamange Tha God was online yesterday after he gave DJ Envy a realistic cast of his loot, and also his balls.

Charlamange handed Envy the box on his first day after the holidays.

"It's no secret that Envy flirts with me constantly on this radio show," says Charlamagne as Envy unwraps her gift. "He flirts constantly with me. I tried to communicate with him before the holidays because I know he missed me in recent weeks."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©