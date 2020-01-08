TSRUpdatez: Rae Sremmurd's brother officially arrested for stepfather's murder

%MINIFYHTMLf1385415a0b4421c570998361261f5ad9% %MINIFYHTMLf1385415a0b4421c570998361261f5ad10%

Roommates as we reported earlier, Rae Sremmurd's stepfather was tragically killed earlier this week and his brother was initially considered a person interested in the crime, now he has been officially arrested.

@TMZ_TV reports that Michael Sullivan, 19, was arrested for the murder of his stepfather shortly after being discharged from a local hospital. He is currently still in police custody. Rae Sremmurd's stepfather, Floyd Sullivan, 62, helped raise them since they were children and unfortunately lost his life after a shooting in Mississippi, allegedly by his brother Michael.

Tupelo, Mississippi police say agents were sent home on January 6th where they found Floyd dead in the scene of multiple gunshot wounds. According to police sources, Michael was being held for a psychiatric evaluation at a local center before being arrested for the murder.

%MINIFYHTMLf1385415a0b4421c570998361261f5ad11% %MINIFYHTMLf1385415a0b4421c570998361261f5ad12%

Police also say that there are currently no other suspects in the case. Swae Lee (half of Rae Sremmurd) recently broke his silence about the tragedy, tweeting:

"I've been tested all my life. I pray that this world will allow me to have some compassion."

These tweets were followed by several heartbreak emojis.

Floyd raised Rae Sremmurd (Swae Lee and Jxmmi of Slim) since the children were in high school, and moved to Mississippi with his mother, Bernadette. Floyd also has a son, Floyd Jr., from a previous relationship.

We want to send Rae Sremmurd our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Roommates, what do you think about this?