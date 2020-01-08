TSR Tunisia: Whose Falsetto Sounds?

TSR Tunisia: So I'm about to start another R,amp;B debate but I'm not angry because everyone on this list deserves to be here. R,amp;B bosses, like me, love when a man uses falsetto in a song.

Check your R,amp;B playlists right now and I am sure there is at least one song there that features falsetto. It is not easy to achieve, but when a male singer does well, it may sound euphoric.

Now we all know great artists like Smokey Robinson, Philip Bailey, Ronald Isley and El DeBarge, as well as the late Michael Jackson and Prince have paved the way for many of these artists on the list, so they are not included.

This list represents a new era of inspired falsetto and when I think of men playing high notes, these are my favorite songs. Slide and tell us what falsetto sound suits your ears below!

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh