Trump will address the nation about Iran

WASHINGTON – President Trump plans to address the nation at 11 a.m. from the White House to discuss the confrontation with Iran while the world waits to see if he and Tehran will withdraw from the brink of a wider war.
His statement will arrive the morning after Iran fired 22 ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house US troops in response to the US drone attack last week that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, commander of the elite forces of security and intelligence of Iran. . It was not reported that US troops died in the attacks.
In later hours, some analysts expressed cautious optimism that missile attacks could prove the end of the immediate conflict instead of the beginning of a larger confrontation that could turn into a full-fledged war. Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said later that Iran had "Measures provided concluded,quot; in his retribution for the death of General Suleimani, and Trump's initial response seemed to indicate an openness to let him go without further reprisals since no victims were reported.
But analysts warned that even if the two sides eased a new military confrontation in the short term, the conflict could develop in other ways in the coming weeks and months. Iran has many power groups in the Middle East that could generate problems in new ways for US troops or US allies such as Israel and Saudi Arabia, and US experts were cautious about a possible Iranian cyber attack on domestic facilities.
The president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, made it clear that his country still believed that his long-term mission was to expel the United States from the Middle East after the assassination of General Suleimani. "Our final response to his murder will be to expel all US forces from the region." Rouhani wrote on Twitter.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country's supreme leader, also suggested on Wednesday that an incremental operation would not be the end of the confrontation. "What matters is that the presence of the United States, which is a source of corruption in this region, should come to an end," he said in a speech in a room full of magnets and others, who chanted: "Death to States United!" and "Death to Israel!"
The operation against General Suleimani may have consequences beyond the direct relationship with Iran. Indignant that the general was killed after arriving at Baghdad International Airport, the Iraqi Parliament voted without dissent to expel the 5,000 US troops from the country. Such a decision would still have to be promulgated by the provisional government, but the Pentagon has begun preparing for the possibility of losing its bases in the country almost 17 years after the invasion ordered by President George W. Bush.
Trump's televised statement Wednesday morning from the Great Hall of the White House will be his first formal effort to explain the situation to the country since he ordered the drone attack against General Suleimani last Thursday. He has shot tweets and talked to journalists a couple of times since then without making an official speech describing his thinking.
Management messages so far have sometimes been conflicting and confusing. The president was forced to reject threats to attack Iranian cultural sites after his defense secretary made it clear that it would be a war crime. The US headquarters in Baghdad had written a letter saying they were leaving Iraq only for the Department of Defense to say it was a draft document without authority.
And the administration has not given a detailed public explanation of its reasoning for carrying out the attack now, since General Suleimani has been responsible for killing US soldiers and causing problems in the region for many years. Officials have sometimes claimed that the administration was acting to prevent an "imminent,quot; threat and in others they have emphasized that it was responding to their past actions.
Congressional Democrats have complained that the administration has not been much more direct in a classified notice of war powers or in briefings, raising questions about the nature of the intelligence used to justify the drone attack. Gina Haspel, the C.I.A. The director and other administration officials planned to inform the entire House and Senate on Wednesday.
The White House has said that the president acted under his constitutional authority to take action in self-defense, as well as in accordance with the power granted by Congress in a 2002 measure that authorized Bush's invasion. President Nancy Pelosi said she would hold a vote in the House this week on legislation aimed at curbing the president's ability to go to war with Iran, although such a measure would presumably not be accepted by the Republican-controlled Senate, much less promulgated by law. by Mr. Trump.
General Suleimani, commander of the elite Quds force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was the architect of Iran's efforts to spread its influence throughout the Middle East. He helped lead wars in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen while seeking to establish a regional bloc of Shiite power, and the United States held him responsible for the attacks on US troops in Iraq that killed at least 600 people during the height of the war.
More recently, US officials pointed to General Suleimani as the force behind a rocket attack on December 27 at a base in Iraq that killed an American civilian contractor. They said he had traveled the region in recent days as part of preparations for a future attack that could have killed hundreds of Americans; however, they provided scant details and no evidence.
Trump has seen Iran as the main enemy of the United States since taking office, withdrew from the nuclear agreement negotiated by President Barack Obama and imposed sanctions again in hopes of crippling his economy.
He has pointed out in the past that he would be willing to negotiate without preconditions, but diplomacy now seems even more unlikely than before as Tehran promises to abandon the restrictions in the Obama agreement and proceed to the development of its nuclear capabilities.
The Iranian missile attacks, which began early Wednesday at local time or Tuesday night in Washington, were directed to the Al Asad air base, for a long time an American military operations center in Iraq, and another base in Erbil in northern Iraq, which has been a home for Special Operations Forces in the fight against the Islamic State in both Iraq and Syria.
In later hours, Trump seemed to indicate that Iranian missiles caused no significant damage. "Everything is fine!" he wrote On twitter. “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Victim and damage assessment taking place now. So far so good! "
