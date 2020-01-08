Trump will address the nation about Iran

WASHINGTON – President Trump plans to address the nation at 11 a.m. from the White House to discuss the confrontation with Iran while the world waits to see if he and Tehran will withdraw from the brink of a wider war.

His statement will arrive the morning after Iran fired 22 ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house US troops in response to the US drone attack last week that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, commander of the elite forces of security and intelligence of Iran. . It was not reported that US troops died in the attacks.

In later hours, some analysts expressed cautious optimism that missile attacks could prove the end of the immediate conflict instead of the beginning of a larger confrontation that could turn into a full-fledged war. Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said later that Iran had "Measures provided concluded,quot; in his retribution for the death of General Suleimani, and Trump's initial response seemed to indicate an openness to let him go without further reprisals since no victims were reported.

But analysts warned that even if the two sides eased a new military confrontation in the short term, the conflict could develop in other ways in the coming weeks and months. Iran has many power groups in the Middle East that could generate problems in new ways for US troops or US allies such as Israel and Saudi Arabia, and US experts were cautious about a possible Iranian cyber attack on domestic facilities.