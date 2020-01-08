Trump: Iran "seems to be retiring,quot; after the attacks | USA news

%MINIFYHTML3490e1e9c49a6540a62a0b0008cf9a629% %MINIFYHTML3490e1e9c49a6540a62a0b0008cf9a6210%

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States will immediately impose "additional punitive sanctions,quot; on Iran after attacks on US forces in Iraq.

His comments were his first televised comments since Iran fired more than two dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases that house US troops.

Trump said there were no American or Iraqi victims.

Iran "seems to be retreating,quot; after the attacks, he said at the White House.

Plus:

Tensions between the United States and Iran increased dramatically last week after Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

Iran said Wednesday's attacks were in revenge for the murder of Soleimani. He warned the United States against retaliation for the attacks.

Trump had previously threatened to "hit back,quot; if Iran attacked any US citizen or site belonging to the United States.

Trump said Wednesday that the United States will continue to look for options to respond to the attacks, but did not give more details. He said he will ask NATO "to get involved much more,quot; in the Middle East.

