Trump, his tweets and international law | News

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, faced further outrage over the weekend after he tweeted that the United States could attack 52 Iranian sites, "some of a very high level and important for Iran and Iranian culture," if Tehran attacks an American person or target.

He added: "If Iran attacks any American person or target, the United States will respond quickly and completely and perhaps disproportionately."

The tweets, sent after the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, provoked a widespread condemnation, with many rights experts and organizations pointing out that attacking cultural sites with military actions is considered a war crime under international law.

These media publications will serve as a notification to the United States Congress that if Iran attacks any person or target of the United States, the United States will respond quickly and completely, and perhaps disproportionately. Such legal notice is not mandatory, but it is nevertheless given! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

However, outrage only led Trump to double initially.

"They are allowed to kill our people. They are allowed to torture and mutilate our people. They are allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we are not allowed to touch their cultural sites. It does not." It doesn't work that way, "he told reporters on Sunday.

But US Defense Secretary Mark Esper suggested Monday that the US military would not follow any orders to attack a cultural site.

A day later, Trump withdrew from his initial comments on Iranian cultural sites, saying he would reluctantly obey international law.

Many experts agree that the scope action that Trump was threatening, including the use of disproportionate force, would violate international law, which has proportionality as one of its key principles.

The principle of proportionality "seeks to limit the damage caused by military operations by demanding that the effects of medium Y war methods used should not be disproportionate to the military advantage wanted, "according to the Red Cross. Therefore, the use of disproportionate force amounts to a war crime under this principle.

…. pointed to 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some of very high level and important for Iran and Iranian culture, and those goals, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT QUICK AND VERY HARD. The United States does not want more threats! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

Luciano Zaccara, professor of Gulf Policy at the University of Qatar, argued that the United States has already used a disproportionate force in killing Soleimani, "one of the highest authorities within the Iranian political-military establishment."

Other experts have gone a step further, suggesting that by issuing such threats, Trump may have violated international law.

According to Ilias Bantekas, a law professor at Hamad bin Khalifa University in Doha, the tweet in which Trump threatens to act "disproportionately,quot; is in itself a violation of Article 2 (4) of the UN Charter that states that all UN members "shall refrain from the threat or use of force against territorial integrity or political independence of any state,quot;.

"The tweet & # 39; perhaps disproportionately & # 39; is a clear violation of Article 2 (4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits the threat of armed force, even if real armed measures are not followed," he said Bantekas "Even if an action were considered legal as self-defense, its disproportionate nature would make it illegal."

Kevin John Heller agreed and said that while "there would be nothing inherently wrong for Trump to say, in his own unique way, that the United States would defend itself from an armed conflict," the fact that he threatened with a disproportionate force "violates Article 2 (4) "of the UN letter.

But Charles Blanchard, a partner at the law firm Arnold Porter and former general advisor to the United States Army, disagreed.

The tweet "contains enough room for maneuver that makes it difficult to understand what President Trump means."

Trump talks after the US assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq (Tom Brenner / Reuters)

Blanchard noted the subsequent statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that any attack, if the United States decides to use force, would comply with international law.

"The tweet is confusing enough to make it difficult to consider it as an official threat from the United States," Blanchard said.

Michael Pregent, a former US intelligence officer and senior Middle East analyst at the Hudson Institute, also said the tweets did not violate international law.

"It is a warning to Iran that if they attack US interests, Iran will be responsible and the United States will attack things that are of interest to Iran," Pregent told Al Jazeera.

How a tweet became a state act

Some experts point out that Trump himself said his tweets serve as a notification to Congress of the military actions he would take if Iran attacks US citizens or assets.

"Since Trump himself claims that his tweet is good enough to be considered a formal statement before Congress, his tweet can be considered a formal statement of intent," said Sarah Kay, a human rights lawyer and a counter-terrorism expert based in the United Kingdom.

Bantekas added that "the novelty here is that unilateral measures are taken through Twitter and that the threat of force emanates not through official channels such as the State Department, but from a private tweet."

He said that "state practice had traditionally been expressed through official acts and declarations, not private acts of state actors. A tweet is a private action, but when a president uses it to effectively threaten the armed force, it becomes a state act. "