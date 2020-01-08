Toya Johnson and Robert Rushing are training together in the gym and fans are amazed

Toya Johnson is training like crazy along with her future husband, Robert Rushing. Toya told fans a few days ago that they should prepare for a new Weight No More movement this year.

This impressive movement called WNM was born last year and became extremely popular.

People appreciated Toya's concern about such health problems, and they even called her an inspiration.

In case you don't know now, this movement wants to raise awareness about obesity and being overweight. These two health conditions can trigger other massive problems for the body.

Toya shared a video on his social media account where he is training along with Robert.

‘We are preparing for our second Boo Camp! … Who joins us? #wnmboocamp 02/11/20 ", Toya captioned his post.

Tiny Harris quickly looked at the comments and said: "I'm coming!"

Someone said: "Can you lend me your knees? Because the way mine was installed,quot;, and another follower had this idea: "You must transmit your Bootcamp LIVE so we can train in real time with you."

Toya also shared an ad on his IG account that you can check below.

‘They wanted bridges! Virtual audition for Pretty Girls Jump !! Send a 3 minute presentation video and a snippet of your Dutch Dutch skills. In the email, make sure you have your name, age, contact information and IG information. For January 18. Send to (protected email) #wnmjumpoff ", captioned its publication.

A follower said: ‘Awesome … I hope we can see this on TV … please @toyajohnson. This is what we have been missing … Blessings, this is amazing & # 39; & # 39;

Ad

Apart from this, Toya is living her best life these days along with her baby, Reign Rushing, and her whole family.



Post views:

0 0