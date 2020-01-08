Tottenham's form shows that even Jose Mourinho is not a wizard, says Harry Redknapp | Soccer news

Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live in Sky Sports Premier League starting at 5 p.m. Saturday (start at 5:30 p.m.)

















Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp says the team "just doesn't look good,quot; after a run of three wins in nine games

Tottenham's former manager, Harry Redknapp, believes the club's long run of inconsistent results shows that no manager has a "magic wand."

José Mourinho has won only three of his last nine games as head of the Spurs (D2, L4), having initially won his first three games by replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

A 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on Saturday has left the Spurs with a repeat of the third round of the FA Cup next week, while the club is sixth in the Premier League, six points behind Chelsea in fourth place, after of losing in Southampton on New Year's Day.

The next step for the Spurs is a home game against Liverpool on Saturday night, live Sky sports, and Redknapp believes that his previous team is able to end the unbeaten streak of a year in the league, despite his own indifferent way.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Live

"I think Liverpool is home and dry," said Redknapp Sky sports news. "I can't see any other result, but Liverpool won the title, but Tottenham as a visitor will be a difficult game, make no mistake about it."

"Tottenham is going through a fun spell that is quite long when you look at it. The last 25 games with Poch in charge, the form was, for whatever reason, going so well and suddenly that great streak in a bad way."

"His form at this time has been high and low. José has entered there, we know his record is incredible, but nobody has a magic wand."

"Right now, it seems that the team just doesn't look good."

Redknapp added: "It was a bad result against Southampton, a couple of doubtful performances, fortunate to get their way in Norwich, but they will raise their game for Liverpool at home."

Redknapp added: "It was a bad result against Southampton, a couple of doubtful performances, fortunate to get their way in Norwich, but they will raise their game for Liverpool at home."

"They will want to break that unbeaten streak of Liverpool and it will surely be a difficult game: you would not rule out Tottenham, they have outstanding players on the team."

"But right now Liverpool really looks like a different class."

& # 39; Bubbly Klopp will keep Liverpool focused & # 39;

Liverpool is heading for the Premier League action of the weekend to 13 Leicester points with a game in hand.

The leaders are also on an unbeaten streak of 37 games in the league, and Redknapp believes Jurgen Klopp will keep his players focused even though they approach a first title in 30 years.

"A lot comes from the manager," Redknapp said. "I never met him, but he's a great character, he's always cheerful and it's a real advantage for English football since he was here and especially in Liverpool."

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League

"It will keep them going. When you listen to the players, people like (Jordan) Henderson say it's not over yet. It's been great, what a captain, what a leader."

"Deep down, if they don't win the title this year … I don't know, it's impossible for me not to win it. They are the best team and they are very clear. It would be great, they deserve it completely."