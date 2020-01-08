Tottenham: Moussa Sissoko's injury leads the club to consider the midfielder loan | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML92db3a78eb6c0ace31945a5e268775169% %MINIFYHTML92db3a78eb6c0ace31945a5e2687751610%





Tottenham is considering hiring a midfielder on loan this month after the news that Moussa Sissoko faces a knee injury in three months.

The Frenchman has been regular for the Spurs this season, both under Mauricio Pochettino and José Mourinho, starting all but one of his Premier League games.

Sissoko's absence creates a problem for Mourinho, with problems surrounding many of his other current midfielders.

Eric Dier has started only 12 games throughout the season, while Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Winks have started only three league games since Mourinho's arrival in November.

Victor Wanyama and Oliver Skipp have started only one game each in this campaign, while Giovani Lo Celso has struggled to have an impact since signing a loan with Real Betis last summer.

In addition, Christian Eriksen's contract expires in the summer, which means he is free to speak with foreign clubs starting this month, and it is understood that Inter Milan is eager to take him to Italy.

But while Mourinho is eager to add to his midfield options this month, Sky sports news He understands that Flamengo Gerson midfielder will not move to North London, despite reports to the contrary.

A resurgence of Bruno Fernandes's search last summer is also unlikely, with Mourinho inflexible that the Spurs cannot afford the midfielder of Sporting Lisbon.

"I would definitely say no, because Bruno is a player of a level and value that is not for us," Mourinho said last month.

"We are not a club that is going to make large transfers in the market, nor is it going to players that are already developed or have a certain level of expectation. We are a different club at this level."