Tommie from Love & Hip Hop Getting her own reality show !!

Bradley Lamb
MTO News has confirmed that Tommie Lee has achieved a reality series of her own. The new show, according to known people, will NOT be a spin-off of Love & Hip Hop.

We talked to a senior television executive who told us that Tommie, whose real name is Atasha Chizaah, has gotten her own reality show.

Although the details are scarce, the executive told us that the new program will be on BET, not on WeTV or VH1, as you might have imagined.

