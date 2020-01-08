Tommie from Love & Hip Hop Getting her own reality show !!

MTO News has confirmed that Tommie Lee has achieved a reality series of her own. The new show, according to known people, will NOT be a spin-off of Love & Hip Hop.

We talked to a senior television executive who told us that Tommie, whose real name is Atasha Chizaah, has gotten her own reality show.

Although the details are scarce, the executive told us that the new program will be on BET, not on WeTV or VH1, as you might have imagined.

The program is described as "no script,quot; and will focus on the personal and professional life of the former "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,quot; star.

And understand this, you are not going to focus on "ratchet,quot; things. The source explained: "It will have drama, but above all it will be a positive show about Tommie's redemption.

So what do you think . . . Are you going to watch a program about Tommie that doesn't have his people fighting?