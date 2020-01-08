Tom Hanks' son, Chet, now uses a Caribbean accent to promote a new song, people call it cheesy

Instagram

Chet Hanks can be seen in an Instagram video shouting with a Caribbean accent

Tom Hanks& # 39; son continues to use his Caribbean accent after getting a massive reaction when he first showed it at the 2020 Golden Globes. At this time, Chet Hanks makes use of his viral accent to promote his song with his group Something in the west"Harley."

In an Instagram video shared on Monday night, January 6, Chet yelled at the camera: "A-I LISTEN, MY DROP ONE BEAT CHUNE NOW SAME IN SOUNDCLOUD LINK IN BIO GO LISTEN NOW MADE THE KING UP AS SEVEN". Then he again heard a dancehall song in his car while singing.

<br />

Some were still confused after watching the video, while others said they began to exaggerate. "Like a proud Jamaican! I can attest that his accent is better than Drake's, but he is getting Corny and curny every day he does!" one says. "It's fine and cheesy," another simply reacted. "Now that they exaggerated him, he is trying to become the face of the dancehall by telling them to convey his sonically diluted nonsense."

"Now he's exaggerating! We let you spend the first two days, but rude! Yuh naaahh mek nuh money from my country … it's getting out of hand!" Someone else noticed. Meanwhile, another person commented, "No, sir! Now he's really exaggerating! He was supporting him!"

Chet's song itself is not a dancehall as everyone would have expected given their promotional video. However, he has already expressed interest in doing a dancehall remix of the song.

<br />

Chet and his Caribbean accent drew attention for the first time at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards last weekend, when he shared an Instagram video talking about him with the accent of the ceremony's red carpet. Since then, he has responded without apology to the confusion by sharing a screenshot of a headline that said: "Tom Hanks' son, Chet, is filmed speaking in patois at the Golden Globes and the Internet is baffled." He added in the caption: "Average citizens: damn, this is scary. I can't believe we are on the edge of WW3. Let me see the news smh. @CNN: [laughing while crying emojis]".