Tom Brady could join these other 10 QB of the Hall of Fame that changed teams

%MINIFYHTML62e5108ade6bd7f807926b702121694e9% %MINIFYHTML62e5108ade6bd7f807926b702121694e10%

The switch: Manning lived up to expectations as the number 1 election with the 1998-2011 Colts. He won Super Bowl 41 and set countless pass records. Manning, however, missed the entire 2011 season with a neck injury. The Colts selected Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick in 2012, and Manning signed with Denver when he was 36 years old.

It worked? Manning set NFL records in aerial yards and touchdowns in his second season in Denver, and led the Broncos to two Super Bowl appearances. Manning reached the top by leading Denver to a victory in Super Bowl 50. He retired at 39. He finished 1-2 in three starts against the Colts.

%MINIFYHTML62e5108ade6bd7f807926b702121694e11% %MINIFYHTML62e5108ade6bd7f807926b702121694e12%

More uncomfortable than Brady? It would be hard for Brady to get over that. It would also be ironic if Brady landed in Indianapolis, right?