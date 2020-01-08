Tom Brady closes retirement rumors once and for all

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
Tom brady Does not go anywhere.
After the defeat of the New England Patriots against the Tennessee Titans last weekend that ended their chances of competing in this year's NFL playoffs, the famous quarterback took Instagram to assure their fans that their twentieth Season was not the last.
"I just wanted to say to all our fans, THANK YOU!" The 42-year-old athlete began his long subtitle. "After a few days of reflection, I am very grateful and humble for the unconditional support they have shown me in the last two decades. Leaving that tunnel every week is a difficult feeling to explain. I wish each season ends in winning, but that it's not the nature of sports (or life). "
As I continued, "No one plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, work! I have been blessed to find a career that I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me , and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. "
While it began to sound like this could be a retirement announcement, Brady continued by saying that he still has something to prove with his NFL career.
"Each one of us who works at Gillette Stadium strove to do his best, wasted on a worthy cause and prepared to fail while dared greatly (h / t Teddy Roosevelt)," he continued. "And for that, we have been rewarded with something that the scoreboard will not show: the satisfaction of knowing that we all gave each other in pursuit of a common goal. That's what TEAM is about."
And he continued: "Both in life and in football, failure is inevitable. You don't always win. However, you can learn from that failure, get up with great enthusiasm and put yourself back in the arena. And that's where you should He will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove. "
While his announcement confirms that he has not yet retired from the sport, his status with the Patriots is still in the air. Now that his one-year contract extension with the Patriots he signed last summer is over, the Hall of Fame member is now a free agent, according to NFL.com.
Only time will tell if the next season of the athlete will be played with his beloved team.
