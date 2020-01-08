Tom Brady closes retirement rumors once and for all

Tom brady Does not go anywhere.

After the defeat of the New England Patriots against the Tennessee Titans last weekend that ended their chances of competing in this year's NFL playoffs, the famous quarterback took Instagram to assure their fans that their twentieth Season was not the last.

"I just wanted to say to all our fans, THANK YOU!" The 42-year-old athlete began his long subtitle. "After a few days of reflection, I am very grateful and humble for the unconditional support they have shown me in the last two decades. Leaving that tunnel every week is a difficult feeling to explain. I wish each season ends in winning, but that it's not the nature of sports (or life). "

As I continued, "No one plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, work! I have been blessed to find a career that I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me , and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. "